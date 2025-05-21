Scotch Butcher and Scotch Beef Club ambassadors unveiled for 2025/2026

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has announced the new Scotch Butcher and Scotch Beef Club Ambassadors for 2025/2026.

These exceptional rising stars have been chosen for their outstanding dedication to showcasing Scotch beef, Scotch lamb, and specially selected pork through their businesses and training journeys. Each of them exemplifies the passion, commitment, and ambition that QMS champions within the red meat sector.

Over the coming two years, they will represent QMS at various events and contribute their voices to social media campaigns, helping to spread the message about Scotland’s high-quality red meat.

“These ambassadors are shining examples of what can be achieved through dedication, hard work, and a passion for our industry,” said Gordon Newlands, brand development manager at QMS. “They’ve embraced every opportunity to grow and learn, and we are pleased to support them as they continue their journeys in this exciting field.”

The Scotch Butcher and Scotch Beef Clubs are key initiatives run by QMS to support and promote the Scottish red meat industry.

The Scotch Butcher Club is a network of independent butchers across the UK who are committed to sourcing high-quality, traceable Scotch beef, Scotch lamb, and specially selected pork.

The Scotch Beef Club is made up of members who are proud to serve Scotch beef on their menus and validate that the beef they purchase comes from quality-assured Scottish farms.

Scotch Butchers Club Ambassadors 2025/2026

Anna Forbes – Sheridans, Banchory, Aberdeenshire

Anna started her journey in butchery at 16, overcoming anxiety and building confidence through her work with customers. She completed her apprenticeship and is now finishing her diploma, grateful for the opportunities QMS has helped create.

Marc Ingram – Blair Drummond Smiddy Butchery, Stirling

2024’s Apprentice of the Year, Marc found his place in butchery despite challenges with dyslexia. An apprenticeship kickstarted his career, and he now aims to grow his future within the red meat sector.

Hayley Glenn – The Butcher, The Baker, Dundee

After studying retail management and returning to butchery, Hayley has now completed her diploma and is passionate about honing her craft and sharing her knowledge.

Andy Macdonald – Presly Butchers, Oldmeldrum

With five years in the trade and multiple qualifications, Andy was nominated for Apprentice of the Year in 2024. He’s known for his technical precision and creativity and is excited to represent Scotch Butchers Club at the Royal Highland Show.

Scotch Beef Club Ambassadors 2025/2026

Andrew Smail – Archerfield Golf and Spa, East Lothian

Originally from Kelso, Andrew now trains under top chefs at Archerfield. He brings a hands-on work ethic and creative spark to his role as an apprentice chef.

Oliver Redgwell-Welch – Entier Ltd, Inverurie

At just 19 years old, Oliver has already claimed the title of Scottish Young Chef of the Year 2025 and is honing his craft alongside some of the country’s most renowned chefs. With a rare mix of ambition, creativity, and skill, he’s firmly on the path to becoming one of Scotland’s culinary stars of the future.

Sam McIntyre – The Globe Inn, Dumfries

Sam’s journey from kitchen porter to junior sous chef at The Globe Inn shows his deep-rooted passion for food. Inspired by Marco Pierre White, he thrives in fast-paced kitchen environments and is constantly pushing himself to improve.

Grady Reid – Tarragon Catering, Aberdeen

Grady’s path began with a professional cookery course and continues under the mentorship of Graham Mitchell. Dedicated to lifelong learning, Grady is always expanding his skills and culinary knowledge.

QMS congratulates all eight ambassadors and looks forward to working closely with them over the next two years to continue promoting the quality and provenance of Scotch red meat.

If you’re interested in a career in butchery, head to Butchery Careers for more information.