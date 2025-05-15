Scotch Butcher Club members shine on the national stage

It’s been a week of celebration for members of the Scotch Butchers Club, with a series of impressive wins across some of Scotland’s most prestigious butchery and product competitions.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From award-winning pies and haggis to stand-out performances in Butcher Wars, our members have once again demonstrated the exceptional skill, dedication, and passion that define the craft.

World Scotch Pie Championship

Run by Scottish Bakers, the World Scotch Pie Championship saw two of our very own Scotch Butcher Club members take top honours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Ovens and the team at McCaskie Butchers taking home the World Haggis Title

Nigel Ovens, trading under the James Pirrie and Son brand, secured the World Scotch Pie title – the first since he took over the Pirrie name, but an incredible sixth title overall for the brand. Nigel paid tribute to his family and his hard-working team in Wemyss Bay – a wonderful achievement, and one that reflects years of dedication and care.

Runner-up in the same competition was Amos Stark of WF Stark in Buckhaven. Amos was absolutely delighted, and rightly so – his placing further cements the role that Scotch Butcher Club members play in setting the standard for quality pies in Scotland and beyond.

Many other Scotch Butcher Club members were also recognised in various categories throughout the event – a huge well done to all, and thanks to Scottish Bakers for hosting a fantastic competition.

World Haggis Champion

Gordon King, Stephen Maclean, Jamie Grantham, Kate Rowell, Laura Black, Andy Gallacher, Josef Sir, Hayley Glen and Gordon Newlands

At the Craft Butchers Trade Fair, another huge success for Nigel Ovens and the team at McCaskie Butchers – this time taking home the World Haggis Title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel’s history with haggis is impressive – with multiple regional, national, and Haggisfest wins – and this new title, coming ten years after his last national haggis victory, is testament to the consistency and quality of the McCaskie ethos. To take both the Scotch Pie and Haggis titles in a single weekend is simply extraordinary. Hats off to Team McCaskie – top of their game.

Taking runner-up in the haggis category was Rendalls Butchers of Stirling. Jason Rendall, originally from Orkney, was thrilled with the recognition, especially with the product having proved so popular online. Another fantastic result for the Scotch Butcher Club members .

Butcher Wars 2025

Nigel Ovens, trading under the James Pirrie and Son brand, secured the World Scotch Pie title

We also saw some serious skill on display at Butcher Wars 2025. In the Singles category, Gary Raeburn – a seasoned competitor and former Team GB representative – rolled back the years to take the title back to Huntly, Aberdeenshire. In his 20th year of competition, Gary impressed judges with both his technical skill and visual display.

In the Pairs category, it was a win for the Simon Howie team – a brilliant father-and-son duo, Richard and Ben Megahy. With experience, energy and flair, they worked seamlessly to secure a hard-fought title. A special mention to Ben, representing the next generation of butchery talent – it’s great to see the youth making their mark on the craft.

Honouring the next generation of butchers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also been a brilliant week for the future of the trade, with eight outstanding individuals awarded the Craft Butcher Diploma of Scotland – the highest qualification currently available in Scottish butchery. Jointly delivered by Scottish Craft Butchers and the Scotch Butchers Club, the Diploma is a mark of professional excellence and a key milestone for those committed to a career in the craft.

Scotch Butcher Club members were also recognised in various categories throughout the event

These achievements, combined with the remarkable wins across the weekend, highlight the strength, depth, and future of Scotland’s butchery sector. We’re proud to celebrate both our established champions and our rising stars.

Congratulations all round

These events reflect what makes the Scotch Butcher Club so special – passion, professionalism, and a shared commitment to quality. A huge well done to all our members who competed, placed, and took home trophies. And a big thank you to Scottish Bakers and Scottish Craft Butchers for hosting such excellent showcases of our industry’s best.

Here’s to more success – and to the continued celebration of butchery done the Scotch way.