Scotland’s leading agricultural charity appoints new Chief Executive

Scotland’s leading agricultural organisation, RHASS (Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland), has announced Alex Paterson as its new Chief Executive.

Taking up the post in May, Alex will play a pivotal role in shaping the organisation's strategic direction, delivering growth and ensuring strong financial stability and governance.

Alex brings a wealth of experience to RHASS. Previously Chief Executive of Historic Environment Scotland (HES) from 2016 to 2024, Alex successfully built HES into a high-performing organisation, ensuring effective governance and forming strategic relationships across the public sector. Alex was also Chief Executive of Highlands and Islands Enterprise for six years, successfully leading the Scottish Government’s economic development agency for the Highlands and Islands, providing advice, funding and support to businesses, communities and key industries.

Working collaboratively with the RHASS board of trustees and employees, Alex will help advance RHASS’ mission to support Scottish agriculture and rural communities, and drive growth through Highland Centre Ltd. He will also oversee the charity’s operations, finances, stakeholder relationships, and programme development to ensure impactful and sustainable results.

Alex Paterson. (Pic: Freelance)

Over the last year, the RHASS senior leadership team and Directors, alongside an external advisor, have been working on the organisation’s turnaround by interrogating finances and streamlining their process. Alex will play a pivotal role in driving forward the new strategic approach, ensuring focus is very much on being efficient and effective and he will lead with transparency and accountability.

Alex Paterson, Chief Executive of RHASS said: “Joining the RHASS Group at such an important time is incredibly exciting. The organisation’s commitment to innovation and supporting those from within rural Scotland is something I greatly admire. I’m eager to help shape the future strategic direction of the RHASS Group to ensure a lasting legacy for the agriculture and event sector and for those that live and work in it.”

James Logan, Chair of RHASS, said: “Alex brings with him a wealth of experience and we are thrilled to welcome him to the RHASS Group as our Chief Executive. In his previous roles he has successfully handled challenging issues and major organisational change and we are positive that he will help us to shape the future strategic direction of the organisation both commercially and in advancing the work RHASS does to move forward with our mission to support Scottish agriculture and rural communities.”

“We have a very proud history at RHASS and Alex will help drive innovation and help forge exciting opportunities for the future of the charity, our staff, our members and the sector.”

A cornerstone of RHASS’ work is the Royal Highland Show which is hosted annually at the Royal Highland Centre (RHC). It is the primary fundraising event for the charity. As well as being one of Scotland’s most sought-after venues within the country’s vibrant event sector, the venue welcomes over one million visitors a year and hosted over 150 events in 2024.