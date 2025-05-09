Scotland’s pig sector drives forward with control and biosecurity programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scotland’s pig industry is making coordinated progress in disease control and biosecurity, with over 160 farms now participating in a national Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) testing initiative and 76 farms undergoing detailed biosecurity assessments.

This dual effort, funded by the Scottish government and supported by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), forms part of the PRRS Control and Elimination of Swine Disease (PCES) project, managed by Wholesome Pigs (Scotland).

The initiative marks a major step forward in improving herd health, strengthening disease resilience, and building a clearer national picture of on-farm biosecurity strengths and risks. The PRRS work is creating the most robust dataset yet on disease prevalence and status, while the BioCheck. Urgent audits are offering timely insights into current practices and areas for improvement – both indoor and outdoor.

Dr David Strachan, PCES veterinary manager, said: “This project shows what’s possible when industry and government align around shared goals. We now have a solid foundation to tackle PRRS strategically, backed by science and shaped by farmers and vets on the ground.”

A new herd categorisation system has been introduced to reflect both vaccination and infection status, allowing for clearer planning and benchmarking at both farm and regional levels. Alongside this, three regional producer meetings held in March 2025 confirmed strong interest from pig farmers in creating local forums to guide future control strategies. These forums, once the PRRS mapping data is fully analysed, will be producer-chaired and help tailor approaches to different risk regions.

Looking ahead, the remaining PRRS testing and BioCheck.ugent audits will be completed as part of the next project phase. Annual vet-led reviews will then help monitor progress and embed long-term improvements. To support on-farm teams, simple and practical resources – including posters – are also being developed to promote awareness and encourage behaviour change.

Andy McGowan, QMS board member and director of Wholesome Pigs (Scotland), added: “At a time when threats like African Swine Fever remain just across the water, these individual farm assessments and data-driven insights are vital to protecting our national herd. It’s about giving farmers and vets the tools to have focused conversations and take meaningful action.”

Early findings show that Scottish farms compare well to European counterparts, though common risk areas have been identified that mirror trends seen internationally. The PCES team is also exploring a potential voluntary zoning scheme for PRRS, with the aim of protecting high-health areas and driving coordinated improvement where risk is higher.

Dr Strachan concluded: “We’re already seeing the benefits of this collaboration – practical vet-led work, government backing and strong QMS coordination. Together, we’re setting Scotland’s pig sector on a clear path to stronger disease control, better biosecurity and future industry growth.”