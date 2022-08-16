Scottish breeder to judge annual Aberdeen Angus herd competition

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club secretary Cathy O’Hara has confirmed that more than 30 herds have entered this year’s competition. The event is kindly sponsored by WK Powell and Sons based at Keady, County Armagh, suppliers of top-quality animal feeds and agricultural supplies.

An array of prizes are up for grabs, including best small, medium and large herd, best stock bull, cow family, bull and heifer calf, and futurity heifer.

Judging is in the capable hands of the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society’s junior vice-president Ian Watson, from the noted Kersquarter Herd near Kelso in Roxburghshire.

Committee member Peter Lamb is pictured outling plans for the NI Aberdeen Angus Club's annual herd competition with sponsor Andrew Scott, WK Powell and Son, Keady.

Cathy O’Hara said: “The herd competition is growing from strength-to-strength. I am delighted with the response to this year’s competition, and it is encouraging to see a number of new entrants taking part. Thanks to WK Powell and Sons for their generous sponsorship.”

The results of the club’s 2022 Herd Competition will be announced at an Open Day in County Down on Saturday 20th August. The event, hosted by former National Beef Association UK and NI chairman Oisin Murnion and family, commences at 11.00am.

Pedigree Aberdeen Angus breeders and commercial suckler herd owners are welcome. The Open Day takes place at Clanmaghery Road, Tyrella, Downpatrick, BT30 8SU.

Oisin, Anne Marie and Jolene, own the Glenloughan pedigree Aberdeen Angus herd, a 100-cow suckler herd, and a commercial sheep enterprise. They farm over 700 acres, across a number of locations, the majority of which is classed as ASSI land (Area of Special Scientific Interest).

NI Aberdeen Angus Club chairman Hylda Mills said: ”Everyone is welcome! The Open Day promises to be a family-friendly and educational day out.