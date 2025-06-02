Scottish businesses named as finalists in prestigious British Butchery Awards

Scottish Craft Butchers and the Scotch Butchers Club are proud to champion a number of outstanding Scottish businesses who have been announced as finalists in the upcoming British Butchery Awards 2025.

The British Butchery Awards organised by National Craft Butchers celebrate the finest butchery businesses across the UK, recognising craftsmanship, skill, and dedication to the trade.

Every Scottish finalist is a valued member of Scottish Craft Butchers and the Scotch Butchers Club – organisations dedicated to supporting and promoting excellence in Scotland’s independent butchery sector.

Scottish Craft Butchers is the national trade body representing independent butchers across Scotland. For over a century, it has worked to promote high standards, craftsmanship, and innovation, helping members deliver exceptional service to customers and communities.

The Scotch Butchers Club, run by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), is a network of like-minded butchers committed to selling Scotch beef, Scotch Lamb and specially selected pork – premium products that meet the highest standards of traceability, animal welfare, and sustainability.

Together, these organisations help ensure that Scotland’s butchery sector remains world-class.

Scottish finalists

Best Large Butchery Business – Scotland (sponsored by Dalziel):

Marshalls Farm Shop, Kintore

McCaskies, Wemyss Bay

S Collins and Son, Muirhead

Scott Brothers Butchers, Dundee

Best Small Butchery Business – Scotland (sponsored by Dalziel):

DH Robertson, Arbroath

Puddledub, Fife

Scottish Craft Butchers and the Scotch Butchers Club are also delighted to see Turnbull’s Northumbrian Food Hall shortlisted in the North of England category.

Turnbull’s is a long-standing member of both organisations and an outstanding example of a business committed to the highest standards of butchery and local sourcing.

Gordon King, Executive Manager of Scottish Craft Butchers, said:

“Scotland’s butchers are at the heart of their communities, and we’re incredibly proud to see so many of our members recognised at a national level. These businesses are a testament to the passion, skill, and commitment that define Scottish butchery, and we wish them every success in the next stage of the competition.”

Gordon Newlands, brands development manager at QMS, added: “Scotland’s butchers play a vital role in supporting our farming communities and bringing the best of Scottish produce to customers. These awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate their hard work, and we’re proud to support them through the Scotch Butchers Club.”

Finalists now move forward to the next stage of judging, including independent mystery shop visits and further evidence gathering. Winners will be announced at a black-tie awards dinner at The Belfry in Nottingham on Monday 30 June 2025. The event, hosted by Phil Vickery MBE, promises to be a fantastic celebration of butchery skills, community spirit, and industry excellence.

Scottish Craft Butchers and the Scotch Butchers Club wish all the Scottish finalists the very best of luck in the next stage of the competition.

For more information, visit: https://nationalcraftbutchers.co.uk/british-butchery-awards/