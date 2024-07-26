Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since announcing last August that she was going to attempt a world record, Scottish female sheep shearer Una Cameron has been on a strict exercise and dietary regime under the guidance of personal trainer Matt Luxton, who has trained over ten world shearing record holders.

Una’s World Record attempt will take place on Wednesday 7th August on the farm of British Wool Ambassador and World Record holder Matt Smith in Cornwall. The challenge before Una is to shear more than 458 ewes in 9 hours. The current World Record was set on the 9th February this year by Sacha Bond in New Zealand. She bettered fellow Kiwi shearer Kerri-Jo Te Huia’s record (452) of six years standing, by six.

Over the past three decades Una has worked in a predominately male profession and has more than held her own. Following her shearing season in New Zealand, during the Scottish winter months, Una has been working with Matt Smith before she came home to the Borders for her own shearing run.

Since the record was announced, Una has had a management team working behind the scenes, fund raising and organising all the detail, so she can focus on her shearing and training.

Una Cameron shearing, she will attempt the world record next month. Picture: Submitted

On her upcoming World Record Una said: “I have always wanted to attempt a World Record and after over a year of preparation, I’m only a matter of weeks away. It was good spending time down South working mainly on Poll Dorsets, but the weather has made it very challenging for both me and the sheep this year with the constant rain and it’s been so cold.”

Una continued: “I came down to Cornwall on the 19th July to work on Romney ewes before the big day. To beat the record by one, I will have to average a minute and nine seconds a sheep all day.”

Preparation for any shearing record is key especially a World Record and Una’s preparation includes regular exercise lifting weights three days a week, doing mobility three days and cardio on a Sunday.

“I’ve just started using an ice bath – OMG – the first time I lasted a minute and was watching every second tick by. I’ve now coped with two minutes. It apparently aids recovery, but I’m not convinced.

Una Cameron, left, will attempt the world record next month. Picture: Submitted

“The diet has fancy recipes, which I don’t have enough time to make, but basically if it swam, walked or grew in the ground, I can eat it. But unfortunately, you can’t throw a Snickers bar in the air and say it flew,” she jests.

Richard Schofield, shearing manager, British Wool said: “Una is an experienced shearer and her knowledge and experiences of shearing will I’m sure put her in a strong position as she attempts her World Record.