The Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club’s annual Calf Show proved to be a Red Letter Day for the Doyle family from Cookstown, who claimed four championship sashes.

Scottish judge Ewen Campbell who runs the 20-cow Kilmallie Herd, and is farm manager at SRUC’s estate near Crainlarich, said it was a privilege to judge the one-day show, held at Dungannon.

Mr Campbell and his wife Elaine have had a busy weekend, winning the breed’s male, junior and reserve supreme championships at Carlisle’s Agri-Expo Show with Kilmallie Kolisi on Friday, before embarking on their journey to Northern Ireland.

“There was a strong turnout of over 70 entries in the young handler and calf classes. The quality and presentation of calves was superb, with every class featuring youngstock that would rival entries at any UK show.”

John Blackburn, Clogher, exhibited the reserve heifer calf champion Killaney Lady Elizabeth A072. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images

Mr Campbell, chairman of the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society’s YDP committee added: ”It was fantastic to see so many young handlers competing and enjoying the camaraderie. They are the stockmen and women of the future, and I’ve no doubt the breed and the NI club are in safe hands.”

Claiming the supreme overall championship and the JB Lamb Memorial Cup was the bull calf champion, Drumhill Express Root A883 from Jonathan, Lisa, Jack and Jessica Doyle’s 60-cow herd. This six-month-old calf is by the herd’s 15,000gns stock bull Galcantray Jedi Eric V287, and bred from Drumhill Evora V116 – dam of Drumhill Explorer X354 standing at AI Services’ beef stud.

The Doyle family topped the Stirling sales in February and October at 16,000gns and 13,000gns, with sons of Galcantray Jedi Eric V287 bred from the Evora cow family.

Ewen Campbell added:”The overall champion is a very eye-catching bull. He is well fleshed, displays great length, breed character and lovely hair. He is one to watch for the future.”

Jonny, Lisa, Jack and Jessica Doyle with their supreme champion Drumhill Express Root A883 shown by Carol Rettie. Adding their congratulations are Scottish judge Ewen Campbell and NI Aberdeen Angus Club chairman Peter Lamb. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images

Standing in reserve overall position was the Doyle’s heifer calf champion, Drumhill Princess Chartreuse A023. This five-month-old calf was sired by the home-bred stock bull Drumhill Lord Hatfield R532, her dam is Weeton Princess Chartreuse W125.

“The reserve is a similar type to the champion and was brought out to perfection. She is very correct and sweet and has great locomotion. I couldn’t go past her,” commented the judge.

The Dodd family from Saintfield, William, Jane, Jamie and Lewis, secured the yearling championship, sponsored by Energia Renewables, with the July 2023 bull Glenbrae Red Mario Z177. A son of Mosshall Red Forrest V018, he is out of the home-bred Glenbrae Red Mouse U173.

This bull has won numerous rosettes throughout the show season, including reserve overall breed champion at Lurgan and Saintfield, male and supreme Aberdeen Angus champion at Antrim, first prize at Castlewellan and junior male champion a Clogher Valley.

Heifer calf champion and reserve overall champion was the Doyle family’s Drumhill Princess Chartreuse A023. Carol Rettie was congratulated by sponsors Matthew and Hannah Boyd. Picture: Alfie Shaw

Ewen Campbell said:”This is another well fleshed young bull. He is very correct, thick and powerful, with great breed character. This one will go on and do a great job.”

James Porter’s 60-cow herd based at the Gill Hall Estate near Dromore, claimed the reserve yearling championship with the February 2023 heifer, Old Glenort Ermiss Z044. Sired by the 7,000gns stock bull Blelack Dakota U898 – senior Stirling champion in October 2019 – she is bred from Schivas Ermiss T520.

This one was described by Ewen Campbell as a fantastic cow maker. “She is stretchy, very feminine with lovely big ears and great breed character.”

The reserve bull calf championship, sponsored by Alexander Mills (Benburb), went to the six-month-old Bluebell Bank Black Bently A612 from Hugh Dickson and family, Moneyreagh. Sired by Whinney Knowe Jumbo V005, her dam is the home-bred Bluebell Bank Black Bianca X527 – one of two cows in the herd, founded in 1973.

Jamie Dodd exhibited the yearling champion Glenbrae Red Mario Z177. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images

“Another nice young bull, very correct, with a lovely frame, good bone and great locomotion. He will grow on and make an excellent stock bull.”

John Blackburn from Clogher, won the reserve heifer calf championship, sponsored by Boyd Haulage (Swatragh), with Killaney Lady Elizabeth A072. This three-month-old heifer was sired by Windy Gowl Red Laddie W292, and is out of the home-bred Killaney Lady Elizabeth U635.

Ewen Campbell added: ”This baby heifer is one for another day. She is very correct, well put together, and oozes breed character with a lovely head and big ears. Another fantastic cow maker.”

Moses Irwin Jnr from Fintona won the pairs championship and the David Dickson Trophy. His winning duo were the first placed Denamona Primer A416 by the 7,500gns Drumhill Prime Cut X155, and the second prize winning Denamona Black Benson A674, a son of the 8,000gns Shadwell Bravado X283.

The judge commented: ”These March and May born bull calves are almost identical. They are very well-matched, have great ring presence and are full of breed character.”

Runner-up for the pairs championship were James Porter’s first placed Old Glenort Euro A656, and the second placed Old Glenort Eagle A645. These eight-month-old bull calves are both sons of the home-bred Old Glenort Victorious Y514 – male champion at Balmoral and first prize senior bull at Clogher Show this year.

Richard Smyton, Clogher Valley Herd, sponsor, congratulates Rob Coney who exhibited the Doyle family’s April-born bull calf Drumhill Express Root A883. Picture: Alfie Shaw, Agri-Images

“Again, two very similar bull calves with lovely heads and super breed character.

Concluding, Ewen Campbell said: “The pairs competition was a tremendous spectacle with 16 pairs competing for the prizes. There was an impressive line-up and the animals on parade were a credit to the exhibitors. Well done!”

NI Aberdeen Angus Club chairman Peter Lamb congratulated the exhibitors and prize winners. He also thanked the judge, stewards, and the sponsors for their generous financial support. The club is indebted to Dungannon Farmers’ Mart for the use of its excellent facilities.

Results from the showring

Young handlers

Class A, sponsored by WD Meats – 1, Jamie Dodd; 2, Jasmine Parke; 3, Lewis Dodd; 4, Amelia Parke; 5, Alesha Parke; 6, Alfie Dickson.

Class B, sponsored by WD Meats – 1, Daniel Willis; 2, Freddie Thompson; 3, Sarah Biggar.

Class C, Sponsored by WD Meats – 1, James Morrison; 2, Pippa Troughton.

Calf Classes

Senior yearling heifer, born January to August 2023, sponsored by Troughton’s Premium Drinks – 1, James Porter, Old Glenort Ermiss Z004 by Blelack Dakota U898; 2, James McCullough, Rodmead Evening Tinger Z169 by Blelack Dual Mine U913; 3, Robin Lamb, Richhill Elba Z527 by Cairnton Emperor W452; 4, William and Jane Dodd, Glenbrae Red Mouse Z166 by Mosshall Red Forrest V018.

Senior yearling bull, born January to August 2023, sponsored by Fane Valley Stores – 1, William and Jane Dodd, Glenbrae Red Mario Z177 by Mosshall Red Forrest V018; 2, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Mr Popeye Z511 by Drumhill Evo W757; 3, James Porter, Old Glenort Black Legacy Z063 by Threeburnford Luther W806; 4, James Porter, Old Glenort Jewel Eric Z144 by Blelack Dakota U898.

Senior heifer calf, born January or February 2024, sponsored by NCCE Ltd – 1, William and Jane Dodd, Glenbrae Red Mouse A365 by Mosshall Red Forrest V018; 2, James Porter, Old Glenort Black Lass A671 by Orbliston Jury Eric X245; 3, Fiona Troughton, Tullybryan Fleur A654 by HW Mr Equilibrium W202.

Intermediate heifer calf, born in March 2024, sponsored by Grennans Feeds – 1, Hylda Mills, Dartrey Red Glamorise A335 by Mosshall Red Junior Eric U911; 2, Graeme Donaghy, Lisnavaragh Black Boudica A141 by Lisnavaragh Phoenix Conor Y056; 3, Hylda Mills, Dartrey Blackriches A346 by Dartrey Richie R333; 4, Alan and Naomi Morrison, Drummeer Elba A574.

Intermediate heifer calf, born in April 2024, sponsored by BK Electrical – 1, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Ellen Erica A835 by Drumhill Evo W757; 2, Andrew Fletcher, Rathmoss Pages A056 by Keirsbeath Karma S539; 3, James Mallon, Knockoneill Princess A511 by Innisfayle Bright Muppet X172; 4, Alan and Naomi Morrison, Drummeer Blackbird A666 by Liss Masterstroke W013.

Junior heifer calf, born in May or June 2024, sponsored by Greentown Environmental – 1, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Princess Chartreuse A023 by Drumhill Lord Hatfield R532; 2, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Pride A001 by Galcantray Jedi Eric V287; 3, Moses Irwin Jnr, Denamona Penny A556 by Shadwell Bravado X283; 4, Fiona Troughton, Tullybryan Lady Jonellii A691 by Rawburn Poncho X487.

Baby heifer calf, born in July 2024 onwards, sponsored by Capper Animal Feeds – 1, Mr and Mrs John Blackburn, Killaney Lady Elizabeth A072 by Windy Gowl Red Laddie W292; 2, Alan and Naomi Morrison, Drummeer Bell A795 by Liss Masterstroke W013; 3, Alan and Naomi Morrison, Drummeer Blackbird A817 by Liss Masterstroke W013.

Senior bull calf, born in January to February 2024, sponsored by Greenfields Fertiliser – 1, James Porter, Old Glenort Euro A656 by Old Glenort Victorious Y514; 2, James Porter, Old Glenort Eagle A645 by Old Glenort Victorious Y514; 3, Adrian Parke, Coolermoney Rochester A414 by Rawburn ErnanW110; 4, Adrian Parke, Coolermoney Ragnor A447 by Rawburn Boss Hogg N630.

Intermediate bull calf, born in March 2024, sponsored by John McElderry Ltd – 1, Moses Irwin Jnr, Denamona Primer A416 by Drumhill Prime Cut X155; 2, Alan, Emma and Hannah Topley, Hazelbank Vince A537 by Stouphill Bomber T182; 3, Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Evolution A462 by Stouphill Paddi Z358; 4, Noel and Daniel Willis, Greenacres Adventurous A014 by Millah Murrah Kingdom K35.

Intermediate bull calf, born in April 2024, sponsored by Clogher Valley Aberdeen Angus Herd – 1, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Express Root A883 by Galcantray Jedi Eric V287; 2, H, W and R Dickson, Bluebell Bank Black Bentley A612 by Whinney Knowe Jumbo V005; 3, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Powerpoint A846 by Drumhill Major Player X317; 4, Graeme Donaghy, Lisnavaragh Minotaur A163 by Blelack Lord Blackthorn S825.

Junior bull calf, born in May or June 2024, sponsored by Boyd Feeds (Clogher) – 1, James Mallon, Knockoneill Probably A577 by Clooncarne Thompson; 2, Moses Irwin Jnr, Denamona Black Benson A674 by Shadwell Bravado X283; 3, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Jack A045 by Drumhill Quintin; 4, Caolan McBrien, Old Barr Irish A751 by Idvies Eric S735.

Baby bull calf, born in July 2024 onwards, sponsored by NI Aberdeen Angus Club – 1, Alan and Naomi Morrison, Drummeer Lord Tik Tok A843 by Blelack Lord Blackthorn S825.

Pair of calves born in 2024, owned by exhibitor – 1, Moses Irwin Jnr, Denamona Primer A416 and Denamona Black Benson A674; 2, James Porter, Old Glenort Eagle A645 and Old Glenort Euro A656.