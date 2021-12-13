Seaforde ewe lamb tops final club sale

Sale leader, a ewe lamb from Mark Priestley Seaforde Flock Downpatrick which sold for 2800gns.

The Club wish to thank Oldstone Veterinary for their continued support for the sale.

This year the top price of the evening went to Mark Priestley’s Seaforde pen for a ewe lamb, a Sportsmans Cannon Ball daughter out of a Knap dam purchased privately for 10K. Mr Priestley saw the hammer drop for his favourite at 2800gns moving South to join P Murphy’s Flock, Co Kildare. Also featuring in the top prices for ewe lambs was Colin Gregg’s Kildowney dispersal consignment. Mr Gregg sold his favourite, a Midlock Yorkie daughter out of a Knap Vital Spark daughter for 1100gns to Messrs Bell to join the Kiltariff Flock, Co Down. Keeping the trade in four figures the buyers returned to Mark Priestley’s Seaforde pen for his top penmate, this time a Sportsmans Deal Breaker daughter out of another Knap dam by Sportsmans Cannon Ball and ET sister to ‘Daisy Duke’ Textravaganza Champion. She moves home to Donegal for 1000gns. Demand for ewe lambs was good with 19 sold averaging 618.

Mr Gregg’s Kildowney Flock saw demand for his in-lamb ewe consignment selling his leader, a Douganhill Blinder daughter out of a Forkins bred dam by Ballynahone Wild Child for 1000gns. One of the best bloodlines in the flock she sired the Omagh Champion which sold for 5.8K. She sells in lamb to Ballygroogan Distraught and joins Stephen Scullion’s flock in Cookstown. Coming in close behind at 900gns was this ewe’s penmate, another Douganhill Blinder daughter again in lamb to Distraught, joining Gareth Tumelty’s flock in Downpatrick. Watching the hammer drop at 800gns each were Mr Gregg’s Killyvolgan Ulsterman daughter who is from the same family as Kildowney Victorious which sold for 3200gns and another Blinder daughter, both in lamb to Distraught. The sale saw 21 sold to average 514.50.

Top price in-lamb gimmer from Gary Beacom Lakeview Flock Fivemiletown Co Tyrone which sold 1500gns

Maintaining the interest of the buyers was Co Tyrone breeder, Gary Beacom’s Lakeview pen. He sold his favourite to Crumlin breeder Colin Price for 1500gns. This gimmer is a Rhaeadr Ace daughter and comes in lamb to 38K Castlecairn Doodlebug. Coming in next at 1300gns was the Hanthorn Family with their Mullan consignment, selling their Haddo Bright Spark daughter in lamb to Mullan Extra Special to Mary Clarke Comber. Buyers returned to the Kildowney dispersal pen with a Garngour Arizona daughter out of an Ulsterman sired dam in lamb to Distraught sell for 950gns. Also going for the same money was Cookstown breeder James Wilkinson’s Ballygroogan leader. Selling to Limavady breeder Sean Hamill, she is a Strathbogie Best Bet, scanned for twins to Alderview Explosive. Demand saw 52 quality lots average 592.

Other leading prices: C Gregg 750gns; 700gns; 650gns; 650gns; 650gns; 600gns; 600gns; 600gns; 600gns; 550gns; 550gns; 500gns; 500gns. G Beacom 800gns; 500gns; 500gns. P Dodds 800gns; 700gns. P Donnelly 720gns. J Wilkinson 700gns; 620gns; 620gns. B Hanthorn 700gns. D Warwick 620gns

This year’s top price went to Limavady breeder Michael Smyth Foyle View Flock, selling his Tamnamoney Bonkers daughter out of a ewe by Duncryne Uber Cool scanned in lamb with three to a homebred sire for 1800gns to D Brown. Selling their next leader at 1000gns, another Bonkers daughter in lamb with a single to the same sire she goes to FG Gormley, Claudy.

Next up for leading prices were Rathfriland breeder Martin McConville, Glenhone Flock, and Cookstown breeder James Wilkinson, Ballygroogan Flock, both selling their respective lots at 950gns. Glenhone’s Ballyrussell BMW daughter is in lamb to Livery Danger and joins P Muldoon flock in Pomeroy, while the Ballygroogan exhibit, a Strathbogie Best Bet daughter in lamb to Hexel Diamond Joe joins Jonathon Reddy’s flock Comber. Leading prices returned to Michael Smyth’s Foyle View pen for another Bonkers daughter, scanned in lamb with twins selling to Michael Bradley Kilrea for 700gns. The Foyle View pen averaged 781.25gns for eight.

Coming close behind with the next leader was James Wilkinson’s Ballygroogan pen at 650gns for another Strathbogie Best Bet daughter again in lamb with twins to Hexel Diamond Joe. She joins C Devine’s flock, Claudy.

Overall trade was good with 21 quality lots selling to average 659gns.