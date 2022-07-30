Seaforde Working Vintage Club annual rally and rural celebration day

The annual event will be held on 3 September.

All vintage and classic vehicles and machinery are very welcome to attend the club’s annual rally.

They would especially like to extend an invitation to those with Land Rovers of all ages, as well as other vintage and classic 4x4 vehicles.

Seaforde man, Eugene Gibney, cutting the corn in Seaforde Estate

The annual rally and rural celebration day will be held at Seaforde Estate on the Demesne Road, Seaforde, County Down.

You can find out further details in relation to the annual rally by getting in touch with David on 07801 980324, Michael on 07540 539420 or James on 07928 730162.

