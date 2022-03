Seasonal show of quality cattle at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,620 for a 684kg Char at £2.37 per kg and to a top of £2.75 per kilo for a Lim 334kg at £920.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,490 for a 680kg Char at £2.19 per kg and to a top of £2.91 per kilo for a Char 282kg at £820.

Fat Cows were also an excellent trade topping at £2.15 per kilo for a Lim 632kg at £1,360.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks: Garvagh producer; Char,684kg at £1,620 = 2.37p; Char,642kg at £1,420 = 2.21p; Char 590kg at £1,460 = 2.47p; Char,560kg at £1,300 = 2.32p; Char,590kg at £1,410 = 2.39p; Char,630kg at £1,560 = 2.48p; Char,664kg at £1,610 = 2.42p; Limavady producer; Lim,334kg at £920 = 2.75p; Lim,396kg at £860 = 2.17p; Lim,392kg at £860 = 2.19p; Swatragh producer; Lim,610kg at £1,530 = 2.51p; Lim,684kg at £1,600 = 2.34p; Lim,574kg at £1,380 = 2.40p; Lim,574kg at £1,510 = 2.63p; Portglenone producer; Lim,406kg at £980 = 2.41p; Lim,408kg at £1,020 = 2.50p; Lim,428kg at £990 = 2.31p; Lim,448kg at £1,010 = 2.25p; Lim,428kg at £950 = 2.22p; Lim,386kg at £1,020 = 2.64p; Lim,404kg at £890 = 2.20p; Swatragh producer; Char,326kg at £790 = 2.42p; Maghera producer; Fr,482kg at £800 = 1.66p; Fr,474kg at £760 = 1.60p; Fkv,462kg at £760 = 1.65p; Hol,508kg at £850 = 1.67p; Fr,462kg at £750 = 1.62p; Stewartstown producer; Lim,508kg at £1,110 = 2.19p; Rasharkin producer; Lim,334kg at £800 = 2.40p; Drumsurn producer; Lim,354kg at £920 = 2.60p; Lim,334kg at £880 = 2.63p; Portglenone producer; Lim,590kg at £1,350 = 2.29p; Lim,506kg at £1,170 = 2.31p; Kilrea producer; Sal,384kg at £830 = 2.16p; Sal,348kg at £840 = 2.41p; Sal,388kg at £840 = 2.16p; Sal,396kg at £850 = 2.15p; Sal,318kg at £770 = 2.42p; Sal,436kg at £930 = 2.13p; Sal,296kg at £700 = 2.36p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Char,680kg at £1,490 = 2.19p; Char,574kg at £1,420 = 2.47p; Char,574kg at £1,350 = 2.35p; Char,576kg at £1,400 = 2.43p; Char,576kg at £1,370 = 2.38p; Char,556kg at £1,340 = 2.41p; Lim,594kg at £1,250 = 2.10p; Garvagh producer; Char,282kg at £820 = 2.91p; Lim,296kg at £670 = 2.26p; Char,258kg at £720 = 2.79p; Lim,260kg at £660 = 2.54p; Char,302kg at £750 = 2.48p; Char,286kg at £770 = 2.69p; Char,264kg at £720 = 2.73p; Drumsurn producer; Lim,308kg at £810 = 2.63p; Drumsurn producer; Lim,314kg at £650 = 2.07p; Lim,332kg at £720 = 2.17p; Desertmartin producer; St,450kg at £760 = 1.69p; Stewartstown producer; Lim,436kg at £850 = 1.95p; Draperstown producer; AA,450kg at £800 = 1.78p; AA,402kg at £790 = 1.97p; AA,496kg at £980 = 1.98p; AA,478kg at £930 = 1.95p; AA,540kg at £950 = 1.76p; Rasharkin producer; Portglenone producer; Lim,542kg at £1,150 = 2.12p; Lim,542kg at £1,280 = 2.36p; Lim,520kg at £1,100 = 2.12p; Lim,484kg at £1,060 = 2.19p.

Another excellent show of 1,400 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 5th March. 430 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £264.00. 945 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with an improved trade. Lambs topped at £129.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices:

Heavy-weight: Maghera producer; 31kg at £129.00 = 4.16p; Maghera producer; 30kg at £128.00 = 4.27p; Maghera producer; 24kg at £127.00 = 5.29p; Draperstown producer; 29kg at £127.00 = 4.38p; Mosside producer; 31.4kg at £126.50 = 4.03p; Maghera producer; 32kg at £126.00 = 3.94p; Dungiven producer; 28.5kg at £126.00 = 4.42p; Cookstown producer; 27kg at £126.00 = 4.67p; Glarryford producer; 31kg at £126.00 = 4.06p; Swatragh producer; 25.8kg at £126.00 = 4.88p; Tobermore producer; 30.3kg at £126.00 = 4.16p; Bellaghy producer; 28.5kg at £125.50 = 4.40p; Draperstown producer; 28kg at £125.50 = 4.48p; Maghera producer; 26kg at £125.00 = 4.81p; Kilrea producer; 29kg at £125.00 = 4.31p.

Mid-weight: Swatragh producer; 23.4kg at £125.00 = 5.34p; Dungiven producer; 23kg at £123.00 = 5.35p; Cookstown producer; 23.5kg at £118.00 = 5.02p; Kilrea producer; 23kg at £117.50 = 5.11p; Cloughmills producer; 23kg at £116.50 = 5.07p; Moneymore producer; 22kg at £116.00 = 5.27p; Moneymore producer; 23.4kg at £116.00 = 4.96p; Cullybackey producer; 22kg at £115.00 = 5.23p; Cookstown producer; 22kg at £114.50 = 5.20p; Gortin producer; 22.5kg at £114.00 = 5.07p; Magherafelt producer; 22.8kg at £114.00 = 5.00p; Rasharkin producer; 21.4kg at £109.00 = 5.09p.

Light-weight Lambs: Draperstown producer; 19kg at £104.50 = 5.50p; Magherafelt producer; 17.9kg at £103.50 = 5.78p; Maghera producer; 18.5kg at £88.00 = 4.76p; Draperstown producer; 16.5kg at £87.00 = 5.27p.

Fat Ewes:: Pomeroy producer £264; Cullybackey producer £240; Coleraine producer £236.

Weekly Breeding Sheep Sale

1 Ewe with 2 Lambs at foot to £450.00

1 Ewe with 1 Lamb at foot to £305.00

In -Lamb Ewes sold to £200.00