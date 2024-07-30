Seasons of the Glens takes home two Great Taste 2024 awards for two of its Devils Churn Sauces

Eoin McConnell from Seasons of the Glens.

BALLYCASTLE-based Seasons of the Glens range of Caramel Sauces Devil’s Churn has been named among the top food and drink producers globally this year, picking up a highly prized three-star Great Taste award for its Classic Butterscotch Sauce, and two-star Great Taste award for its Irish Cream Caramel Sauce.

Some 13,672 products were put through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process, with Devils Churn Classic Butterscotch Sauce described as ‘at the world’s most coveted food and drink awards.

There were 3,938 products awarded a Great Taste 1-star (‘food and drink that delivers fantastic flavour’), 1,386 were awarded a Great Taste 2-star (‘above and beyond delicious’), and 266 were awarded a Great Taste 3-star (‘extraordinarily tasty food and drink’).

Described as “absolutely delicious – buttery, deep and bittersweet with molasses. It is so moreish and full of creamy indulgence that it was very difficult to stop eating it,” the Classic Butterscotch Sauce was a big hit with the Great Taste judges.

Made with Northern Irish butter, fresh cream and sugar handcrafted in small batches, the classic Butterscotch Sauce was one of 266 products to receive a 3-star Great Taste award. The Irish cream was one of 1,386 products to receive a 2-star Great Taste award in 2024.

Eoin McConnell, from Seasons of the Glens, said: “We are thrilled to have won two Great Taste awards for Caramel Sauces in 2024, adding this to the successes of 2023, our full range of caramel sauces now carry the prestigious black and gold Great Taste badge of honour.

"We are a social enterprise and our products were developed to help support our social aims and objectives, so to be where we are today with these quality products where the proceeds have a positive social impact within the local community is a dream come true.

