Second Charity Jobs NI Careers and Volunteer Fair announced following overwhelming success of inaugural event

Following the overwhelming success of the first-ever Charity Jobs NI Careers & Volunteers Job Fair, which saw hundreds of attendees and over 290 applications submitted, Charity Jobs NI is thrilled to announce the return of this landmark event on 27th March 2025 at the Assembly Buildings, Belfast.

The charity sector in Northern Ireland is facing an increasing demand for skilled professionals and dedicated volunteers, and this event once again provides a vital platform to connect organisations with individuals eager to make a difference.

Last year’s fair proved to be a transformative experience for many attendees, helping them discover new career paths and volunteer roles in causes that align with their values.

Chris Bunce, Operations Director of Charity Jobs NI, expressed his enthusiasm for the event’s return: “The response to our first fair confirmed what we already knew – there is a strong appetite for careers and volunteering within the charity sector in Northern Ireland.

Richard Cherry, Charity Jobs NI, Donna Johnston, Positive Futures, Anne Crossan, The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul and Chris Bunce, Charity Jobs NI. (Pic: Freelance)

“Seeing so many individuals and organisations come together to make meaningful connections was incredibly inspiring, and we are delighted to bring this event back, bigger and better than before.”

Building on the momentum of last year, Charity Jobs NI has already secured an impressive lineup of exhibitors, ranging from social care organisations to advocacy groups, all eager to meet new talent and supporters.

Richard Cherry, Commercial Director of Charity Jobs NI, highlighted the increasing interest from charities.

“The level of interest from organisations this year has been incredible,” he said. “The feedback from our first fair was overwhelmingly positive, and it was clear that both charities and attendees benefited hugely from the event. With even more organisations keen to take part, we’re confident this fair will provide an even greater number of opportunities for job seekers and volunteers alike.”

Among the organisations returning this year is the Society of Saint Vincent De Paul, which found the first fair to be an invaluable experience. Anne Crossan, Regional Retail Manager for the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, shared her thoughts on why they are excited to return: “This event has been one of the most successful we've attended in terms of the quality and enthusiasm of participants. It’s rare to find a recruitment fair where you meet such a perfect cross-section of people interested in both paid and volunteer roles.

“We've had meaningful conversations with many potential candidates, and it’s clear that events like this are vital for connecting with the right talent. We would absolutely recommend it to others and look forward to returning.”

A new exhibitor for this year, Positive Futures, is expanding its services across Northern Ireland and is actively recruiting for various roles.

Donna Johnston, Operations Director at Positive Futures, said: “We are delighted to be attending the Charity Jobs NI Careers & Volunteers Job Fair for the first time. As we continue to grow, we are looking for passionate and dedicated individuals to join our team.

“This event provides an excellent opportunity for us to connect with potential candidates who share our commitment to supporting people with learning disabilities, acquired brain injuries and autism.

“We look forward to meeting enthusiastic job seekers and volunteers who can help us make a real difference.”

With its unique focus on the third sector, the Charity Jobs NI Careers & Volunteers Job Fair is set to once again be a vital event for both charities and those looking for rewarding career or volunteer opportunities.

Whether attendees are graduates exploring new career paths, professionals looking for a meaningful change, or individuals eager to contribute their time to a good cause, the fair promises an inspiring and practical experience.

Taking place on 27 March 2025 from 10am to 2pm at the Assembly Buildings in Belfast, the event is free to attend, with registration available via Eventbrite. For more details and to register, visit www.charityjobsni.com