Second round of Botanica Adult League held at Mossvale
The club would like to thank everyone for coming along and thanks also to the sponsor, Sean Cooney Botanica International.
The next round will be held on Saturday 6 January
Mossvale wish you a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Results
1st place – Kilkeel High Flyers
Molly McGinn - Giggles
Charley Hanna - Polly
Molly McGinn - Lizzy
Charley Hanna - Crystal
2nd place – The Young Ones
Chelsie Orr - Arthur
Lewis Orr - Lynch
Lewis Orr - Arthur
3rd place – Chicks & Kicks
Helen Barbour - Rudi
Lauren Draffin - Sherlock
Margaret Green - Evie
Jenny McLeigh - Casper
4th place – The Happy Campers
Caroline Clingan - Angus
Leslie Anne Moore - Lily
Michael Johnston - Angus
Individual Result
1st Charley Hanna - Crystal;
2nd Molly McGinn - Lizzy;
3rd Charley Hanna - Polly;
4th Molly McGinn - Giggles;
5th Lewis Orr - Lynch;
6th Margaret Green - Evie.
Fastest time of the day was Charley Hanna on Crystal.