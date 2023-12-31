News you can trust since 1963
Second round of Botanica Adult League held at Mossvale

SATURDAY 9 December saw the second round of Mossvale’s Botanica Adult League being held.
By HW CORRESONDENT
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:15 GMT
The club would like to thank everyone for coming along and thanks also to the sponsor, Sean Cooney Botanica International.

The next round will be held on Saturday 6 January

Mossvale wish you a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Sixth place, Margaret Green. (Pic: Mossvale)Sixth place, Margaret Green. (Pic: Mossvale)
Results

1st place – Kilkeel High Flyers

Molly McGinn - Giggles

Charley Hanna - Polly

Fourth place, The Happy Campers, Michael Johnston, Leigh Ann Moore and Caroline Clingan. (Pic: Mossvale)Fourth place, The Happy Campers, Michael Johnston, Leigh Ann Moore and Caroline Clingan. (Pic: Mossvale)
Molly McGinn - Lizzy

Charley Hanna - Crystal

2nd place – The Young Ones

Chelsie Orr - Arthur

Fifth place individual, Lewis Orr. (Pic: Mossvale)Fifth place individual, Lewis Orr. (Pic: Mossvale)
Lewis Orr - Lynch

Lewis Orr - Arthur

3rd place – Chicks & Kicks

Helen Barbour - Rudi

Third place Chicks & Kicks, from left, Margaret Green, Lauren Draffin, Helen Barbour and Jenny McLeigh. (Pic: Mossvale)Third place Chicks & Kicks, from left, Margaret Green, Lauren Draffin, Helen Barbour and Jenny McLeigh. (Pic: Mossvale)
Lauren Draffin - Sherlock

Margaret Green - Evie

Jenny McLeigh - Casper

4th place – The Happy Campers

Caroline Clingan - Angus

Leslie Anne Moore - Lily

Second place team The Young Ones, Lewis Orr and Chelsie Orr. (Pic: Mossvale)Second place team The Young Ones, Lewis Orr and Chelsie Orr. (Pic: Mossvale)
Michael Johnston - Angus

Individual Result

1st Charley Hanna - Crystal;

2nd Molly McGinn - Lizzy;

3rd Charley Hanna - Polly;

4th Molly McGinn - Giggles;

5th Lewis Orr - Lynch;

6th Margaret Green - Evie.

Fastest time of the day was Charley Hanna on Crystal.