See sustainable hedge cutting in action in Teagasc Kildalton

As the hedge cutting season opens on 1 September, farmers and contractors are invited to see sustainable hedge cutting in action on Thursday 4 September at 11am in Teagasc Kildalton College, Co Kilkenny E32 YW08.

This event will highlight the importance of safe, sustainable hedge management.

A series of working demonstrations will showcase the management of topped hedges and treeline hedges. It will provide visitors with the opportunity to see the latest hedge cutting equipment in action delivering best practice sustainable hedge management to provide for biodiversity and carbon.

Industry experts will be on site throughout the day to discuss hedge cutting machinery, its operation, machine set up and safety considerations. In addition, FBD Insurance will provide important guidance on safety measures and the correct use of hedge cutters on public roads – a vital topic for all machinery operators.

“Contractors will do whatever is asked,” according to Francis Quigley, Teagasc machinery specialist, who urges farmers and contractors to “have a conversation” before hedges are cut.

He said: “This event is designed to give farmers and contractors the practical knowledge they need to make the most of their hedge cutting equipment while also enhancing hedge quality for both farming and wildlife. With demonstrations, expert talks, and a strong focus on safety, it promises to be a valuable day for all who attend.”

Brian Clancy from Kildalton College welcomes all interested in hedge management. The free event is open to anyone with an interest in hedges. It promises to be an informative and practical day for anyone involved in hedge cutting work this season. A hedge laying demonstration, highlighting traditional techniques that improve hedge structure, longevity, and wildlife value will also take place.

“Think before cutting hedges this autumn,” is the message from Dr Catherine Keena Teagasc countryside management specialist who will outline a whole farm hedge cutting strategy for farmers. She highlighted how slight changes in management could transform our countryside.

She said: “Hedges come in all shapes and sizes but for management they fall into two categories – topped hedges and treeline hedges and both are valuable providing different habitat spaces for our native biodiversity.”

Leave one small clump of whitethorn saplings grow up within every topped hedge which in a few short years will provide flowers and fruit, while allowing the body of the hedge grow as wide and tall as possible but still topping to retain a dense base suited to birds nesting.

Aim for at least half of the hedges of a farm to remain or develop into treeline hedges which flower and fruit freely. Never top or reduce the height. Treeline hedges do not need to be cut but side trimming may be needed if overhanging branches cause interference. Scrub encroachment is addressed by grazing or cutting the adjoining grassland.

Most important is to have healthy hedges. Rough cuts and shattered stems allow disease in. Light incremental trimming results in dense growth and healthy hedges.