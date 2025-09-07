Select Texel shearling sale at Ballymena
The sale will comprise an entry of 50 shearling rams from the Duvarren (J&T Watson), Ballyarnott (D McCabe) and Hillhead (M Watson) flocks, all of which concentrate on producing pedigree Texel shearling rams for the commercial market.
Produced in grass-based systems, rams from these three flocks are a product of natural breeding with no embryo work involved.
In recent years, all flocks have placed an importance on selecting stock sires with narrower heads to improve lambing ease.
These flocks endeavour to breed rams that will produce fast growing, easily fleshed, and top grading lambs for customers. Many customers also appreciate the value a top Texel shearling ram can bring, to breed both excellent lambs to finish or to breed great quality replacements.
Stock can be viewed on the day from 5pm and online bidding will be available on Marteye.
For any queries contact Troy Watson 07885678950, David McCabe 07703463835 or M Watson 07743575075.