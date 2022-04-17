Selection of bulls fit for service head to Dungannon Dairy Sale

The sale, sponsored by Moore Concrete, will be conducted by Taaffe Auctions at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Thursday 21st April. The pre-sale show gets underway at 10.00am, with judging in the capable hands of Dennis Torrens, Agivey Herd, Garvagh. The sale will commence at 11.30am.

Included in the catalogue are 10 service age bulls consigned by Ards (2), Bannwater, Hilltara, Prehen (4) and Relough (2). They boast PLI values to £636, and are bred from leading cow families. The bulls have been sired by top AI bulls such as Kettle, Vitality, Lambeau, Raptor, Darbee and King Doc.

The milking portion of the sale comprises of 43 fresh calved heifers and young cows. Entries have been received from the following herds, Ards, Burnhill, Carrowcroft, Hilltara, Tullylea and Relough. They are daughters of AI bulls such as Batman, Frazzled, FYI, Pepper, Yager, Idolise, Jones, Tatoo and Atrium.

Jonny McKinney, Moore Concrete, sponsor of the April Dungannon Dairy Sale is pictured with Holstein NI secretary John Martin, and committee member Jonny Matthews. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Inch Genetics is offering a consignment of 14 served heifers due from October to December. They are bred from the herd’s top cow families, Daphne, Nina, Karine, and are sired by Chad, Piston, Yamaska, Rubicon, Alcove and Sidekick.

Also selling are 12 bulling heifers. This selection includes six entries from Trevor Keatley’s Aghyaran Herd, and six from Seamus Gunn’s Ernevale Herd. Sires featured in their pedigrees include Aristrocrat, Atomic Red, Alligator and Perseus.

Geoffrey Patton’s Carrowcroft Herd is offering 15 heifer calves born between October 2021 and January 2022. They were sired by Bomaz Fynn, Vader, Episode, King Doc, Renegade, Rashan, Stantons Chief and Zasberilla.

Rounding off the sale are four straws of Picston Shottle semen.

View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com, or see Holstein Northern Ireland’s Facebook page. Online bidding is available via www.livestock-live.com. Log on or download the App. Contact Taaffe Auctions for online bidding approval prior to the sale.