Semex renews sponsorship of Holstein Young Breeders

NI Holstein Young Breeders Club B team members James Gregg, Jessica Hall and James Patton, were placed first in the Field to Foto section at Holstein UK's National Competitions Day in South Wales.

Leading genetic company Semex have been the principal sponsors of HYB since 2014 and have greatly assisted with the advancement and success of the young breeders during this time.

Not only do Semex provide a substantial monetary contribution as part of their sponsorship package which benefits the whole of the membership, they also fund other annual events including the Semex Conference for the President’s Medal finalists and the Royal Winter Fair in Toronto for the President’s Medal winner.

Representatives from Semex often sit on judging panels for various HYB awards and have an active presence at all national HYB events as well as frequently supporting individual clubs at a regional level.

During the pandemic, Semex have supported the young breeders by hosting webinars and providing prizes for virtual HYB competitions.

On the renewed sponsorship package, Michael Dennison, national sales manager for Semex UK, said: “Semex is delighted to sponsor HYB again this year and we are looking forward to supporting the enthusiastic youngsters, who are the future of our dairy industry, back out at organised shows and events.”

“We are extremely thankful that Semex have invested in HYB for another year,” says Hannah Williams, Holstein UK. “It has been a challenging year and without being able to meet with our members face to face, we have hosted a range of virtual events online which Semex have supported. Semex’s continuous sponsorship enables us to work together to support the next generation of dairy farmers and help to shape the future of the industry.

“We look forward to hosting events again once restrictions allow.”