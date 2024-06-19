Semex sales team strengthened in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Semex Northern Ireland expands sales team with appointment of Chris Heenan

A dairy farmer from Newcastle, County Down, Chris will start with the genetics company immediately and will cover County Down and the surrounding area.

Having grown up on the dairy farm, which was home to Barbican Holsteins, Chris is no stranger to breeding pedigree stock and showing cattle.

After studying Agriculture and Livestock Science at the University of Nottingham, Chris worked with the Whinchat Herd, Leicestershire before returning to Northern Ireland in 2019 to work with Devenish Nutrition as a Ruminant Nutritionist. Having now returned to the family home farm, Chris is back to his true passion of cows with milk production on the farm recommencing in September 2022.

Chris Heenan, newly appointed Semex Genetics Representative in County Down

Commenting on his recent appointment, Chris says: “I am looking forward to working with Semex in supporting and helping customers to fulfil their breeding aims and goals and working with them to find solutions to the challenges facing our industry. I strongly believe, there are no problems in life, only challenges to overcome.

“The Semex offering is second to none, and with a strong interest in farm management, I look forward to utilizing the wide range of Semex Solutions to enable farmers to improve sustainability, productivity and profitability."

John Berry, Regional Manager for Semex Northern Ireland said: “Semex is committed to Northern Ireland and Chris brings considerable breeding knowledge and experience which will only strengthen our customer offering. We are delighted to welcome him to the Semex Northern Ireland team.”