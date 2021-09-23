Senior bull claims supreme title

Keeping an eye on the Simmental judging are NI Simmental Club chairman Keith Nelson, Rosslea; with brothers Shane and Paul McDonald, Tempo. Picture: Mullagh Photography

Born in January 2017, Hiltonstown Indiana was bred by Richard and Rhys Rodgers, Portglenone, and is stock bull in the McKane family’s 50-cow commercial herd, which is run alongside six pedigree cows registered under the Springfarm prefix.

He was sired the 2014 and 2015 Balmoral supremo Dermotstown Delboy, and is out of the Auroch Eve daughter Hiltonstown Erica VG88.

Balmoral Show was Indiana’s second outing, having won the male championship at Ballymena Show in 2019.

Judging of the supreme championship at Balmoral Show. Picture: Mullagh Photography

County Antrim Simmental judge Robin Boyd described the overall winner as a big, well-grown bull with strength and power.”

Claiming the day’s female and reserve championship honours was the January 2020 born maiden heifer Drumsamney Lady Jane, brought out by Jonathan Henderson, and father Roger, from Desertmartin.

Sired by Kilbride Farm Glenhead, she is the second calf bred from the Omorga Murray daughter Ranfurly Lady Diana 29th ET – purchased for 3,900gns at the Ranfurly Herd’s production sale at Dungannon in September 2016.

The Drumsamney prefix was founded in 2010 and currently comprises of 12 pedigree cows.

Balmoral Show Simmental judge Robin Boyd from the Slievenagh Herd, Portglenone. Picture: Mullagh Photograhpy

The Henderson duo also scooped the reserve female championship title with another Kilbride Farm Glenhead daughter. The March 2020 born Drumsamney Intrepid’s Lola was bred from Newbiemains Intrepid – reserve female champion at Stirling in October 2018.

Former breed society president Robin Boyd who owns the Slievenagh Herd based at Portglenone, is a highly respected judge who has officiated at major shows throughout the UK and Ireland, and twice at the Danish National Show.

“It has been an honour to add Balmoral Show to my list of ‘royal show’ judging appointments,” said Mr Boyd, who over the years has judged at Stoneleigh, the Highland, Welsh, Norfolk, Bath and West, and the famous Perth Bull Sales.

“Agricultural shows, like many other events, have been hit hard by the pandemic. This year’s Balmoral has attracted a small entry of Simmentals, but I’d like to congratulate the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society on organising a successful show under difficult circumstances. I’d also like to thank the exhibitors for supporting this year’s show.

The female champion and reserve supreme champion at Balmoral Show was Drumsamney Lady Jane exhibited by Roger and Jonathan Henderson, Desertmartin. Picture: Mullagh Photography

Specials

The Bobbie Dickson Perpetual Championship Trophy for the supreme champion: James McKane. Reserve: Jonathan Henderson.

British Simmental Cattle Society Engraved Crystal Glasses for the supreme champion: James McKane.

Imex Perpetual Cow Bell for the best British Simmental female: Jonathan Henderson. Reserve: Jonathan Henderson.

Judge Robin Boyd, Portglenone, congratulates Richard Rodgers and Megan McKane, who exhibited the supreme overall champion on behalf of James McKane. Picture: Mullagh Photography

Bangor and Six Road Ends Farmers’ Union Perpetual Trophy for the female champion: Jonathan Henderson.

Bobbie Gamble Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the best heifer born between 1/1/19 and 30/6/20: Jonathan Henderson.

NI Simmental Club Trophy for the male champion: James McKane.

William Black Memorial Perpetual Cup for the male champion: James McKane.

News Letter Shield for the junior champion: Jonathan Henderson.

Classes

Male and supreme champion at Balmoral Show was Hiltonstown Indiana exhibited by James McKane, Ballymena. Picture: Mullagh Photography

Heifer, born on or after 1/1/20 – 1, Jonathan Henderson, Drumsamney Lady Jane by Kilbride Farm Glenhead; 2, Jonathan Henderson, Drumsamney Intrepid’s Lola by Kilbride Farm Glenhead.

Bull, born on or before 31/12/19- 1, James Kane, Hiltonstown Indiana by Dermotstown Delboy.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Jonathan Henderson, Drumsamney Lady Jane and Drumsamney Intrepid’s Lola.

Matthew Cunning, Glarryford, enjoying the craic with Balmoral Show steward Robin Irvine. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Roger and Jonathan Henderson, Desertmartin, exhibited the best pair of Simmentals at the 152nd Balmoral Show. Picture: Mullagh Photography

Roger Henderson, Desertmartin, pictured at Balmoral Show with the reserve female champion Drumsamney Intrepidâ€TMs Lola. Picture: Mullagh Photography