Sensory Bus experience set for the Balmoral Show

Big White Coach Events is a family-run business based in Co. Armagh that offers party and event services including sensory experiences, splat messy play set ups and creative projects for all ages and abilities.

The company has launched events for the National Autistic Society and Autism NI as well as visiting several schools and youth groups.

This year at the Balmoral Show, this well recognisable double-decker coach will be on site within the Eikon Shopping Village alongside supporting partner Learning Space UK.

Throughout the four Show days, the team will be providing free sensory experiences suitable for all ages and abilities that includes a range of activities and sensory equipment.

Whilst onboard the coach, visitors will be able to avail of the sensory room on the lower deck, a relaxation area on the upper deck as well as a sensory pathway.

In addition to the coach being on site, Big White Coach Events will have an Igloo dome trade stand complete with key information on their services and products as well as fun themed activity and sensory kits available for purchase.

To find out more about Big White Coach Events, you can visit their website at www.thebigwhitecoach.com or follow Big White Coach Events on Facebook and Instagram.

Speaking about the inclusion of the sensory coach in the Eikon Shopping Village, Jenny McNeill, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society commented: “The Balmoral Show is thrilled to have this sensory coach on site for the four days of the Show. This is the first time we have a resource of this kind on site and we hope visitors avail of this superb experience.”

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to Balmoral Park from Wednesday 11th May to Saturday 14th May 2022. All tickets can be purchased online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk.