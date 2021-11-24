Sensory evaluation support resumes

Food Technologists at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), are pleased to be able to support food businesses through the use of the sensory suite in the Food Innovation Centre at Loughry Campus.

Sensory evaluation is a scientific discipline used to measure and analyse how products are perceived by the human senses and it plays an important role within the food industry. Businesses use insights fro

m sensory evaluation to aid decision making, which will ultimately affect customer satisfaction and commercial success.

Revised delivery and hygiene protocols will ensure safety of panellists and clients when participating in taste panels in CAFRE’s state of the art sensory suite.

The organoleptic services are proving popular; local food companies enjoy having their products assessed by a wide demographic.

The sensory analysis suite consists of ten computerised assessment booths, fully compliant with British Standards, dedicated preparation kitchen and a behavioural assessment room.

The facilities allow for product evaluation under strict conditions, generating accurate and reliable results.