Senus launches Farm Environmental Health Reviews pilot partnership with Bank of Ireland

Environmental software company Senus, which transforms complex environmental data into actionable and practical plans, has launched a new pilot partnership with Bank of Ireland to offer innovative Farm Environmental Health Reviews to an initial cohort of farmers drawn from the bank’s agri customer base.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch of the new pilot programme with Senus is a unique offering in the Irish Agri sector, and further enhances Bank of Ireland’s support for the sector’s environmental transition.

The bank’s Enviroflex sustainability-linked loans are now available to over 95% of Irish dairy farmers via 12 dairy Co-op partnerships, with the growth of Enviroflex underlining the bank’s ambition to deliver c.€15 billion in Sustainable Finance lending by 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senus, formerly known as ‘FarmEye,’ will deliver the Farm Environmental Health Reviews to an initial cohort of Bank of Ireland farm customers during May and June.

Environmental software company Senus, which transforms complex environmental data into actionable and practical plans, has launched a new pilot partnership with Bank of Ireland to offer innovative Farm Environmental Health Reviews to an initial cohort of farmers drawn from the bank’s Agri customer base

The software tool will assess a farm’s overall environmental status, capturing the current sustainability approach and providing farmers with high-level environmental insights that will inform a bespoke action plan and outline areas of improvement.

Brendan Allen, co-founder and managing director, Senus said: “We see this initiative as a hugely positive step towards ensuring farmer recognition for the many positive environmental actions they take.

“It will also clear the way for farmers to do even more in this area. We are delighted to work with Bank of Ireland on this pilot project, which we expect will have a positive impact on the industry as a whole.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eoin Lowry, head of agri sector, Bank of Ireland said: “Bank of Ireland understands that farming is a unique industry, embedded in the natural and local environment.

Environmental software company Senus, which transforms complex environmental data into actionable and practical plans, has launched a new pilot partnership with Bank of Ireland to offer innovative Farm Environmental Health Reviews to an initial cohort of farmers drawn from the bank’s Agri customer base

“Farmers continue to implement a variety of sustainable actions on their farms to protect the local environment, and we want to recognise that.

“We are delighted to launch this pilot programme with Senus, introducing Farm Environmental Health Reviews to support farmers in better understanding their farm’s unique environmental footprint, and guiding them to implement enhanced farming practices of their own.”