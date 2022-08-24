Septuagenarian Swann is majestic at Tullylish

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three courses designed and built by NR course designer, Adam Stevenson, received justified accolades from the 120 competitors who had travelled from north and south.

Excitement was in abundance but none more so than for 74-year-old Philip Swann who beat off very stiff competition in a class of 40 which included international riders and top eventers, to take the 1m win. Partnering Tignabruaich, bred by his daughter Rachel and with whom he has been competing for many years, he jumped clear and finished closest to the optimum time. Second place was taken by the indomitable Ella Boyle riding Grafenstolz Distinction, also known as George, who were the only other combination in the class to finish without penalties.

There were over 30 competitors in the 90cms class where victory went to Jonny Mulligan riding Piltown Jonathan, a four year old gelding by Pointilliste out of a mare by Flagmount King.

The combination competed the previous weekend at Tattersalls in the Burghley Young Event Horse Qualifier class.

On this occasion they were one of four combinations to finish on a zero score and just a fraction off the optimum time.

Coming in close behind was Emma Irwin riding her mother’s 14-year-old mare by the Hannovarian stallion, Song Song Blue who have been competing under Eventing Ireland rules for just over a year.

Meantime, the 75/80 cms class saw just three of the 30 combinations complete faultless rounds.

Topping the leader board in fine style was Sarah Irvine riding Karen Connolly’s Ardnacashel Cassanova, a five-year-old gelding by Cappa Cassanova out of an Irish Sport Horse mare.

Dawn Clerkin took second place on her five-year-old home bred gelding, Maxinamillion by S Creevagh Ferro Ex Siebe out of her very special mare, The Sailors Girl.

Northern Region of Eventing Ireland is deeply indebted to Jim, Bronagh and Adam Stevenson for hosting this very successful Derby and for expending much time, effort and expertise, designing, building and dressing the fences which certainly rivalled many of the top world class events.

Thanks to all the volunteers who had another long stint of duty in very mixed weather.

Full results

1m

1. Philip Swann, Tignabruich

2. Ella Boyle, Grafenstolz Distinction (George)

3. Rosey Herron, Solitaire

4. Clodagh McBride, Indian Sky

5. Gwen Scott, George

6= Pradyumnah Dhumal, Skyhills Cavalier and Kim Constable, Urneypark Big Cat

90cms

1. Jonny Mulligan, Piltown Jonathan (Frank)

2. Emma Irwin, PSH Let’s Tango

3. Gwen Scott, Mountview Silver Fox

4. Amy Harvey, Indian Robe

5. Gwen Scott, Ratheoin Jack In a Box

6= John Maguire, Glennanar and Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising and Robert Newell, Bruno and Michaela Donnelly, Burke Private Bluebird

75/80cms

1. Sarah Irvine, Herbie

2. Dawn Clerkin, Maxinamillion

3. Fiona Mcmillan, Bunny

4. Joanne Cairns, Apache

5. Aimee McKeown, Russell