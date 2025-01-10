SERC Apprentice Set for Young Chefs Olympiad in India

Apprentice Gabby Harrison and mentor Friedrich Machala.

A CULINARY arts apprentice at South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has secured a place in the final of the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) Young Chef Olympiad, which takes place in Goa, India, on February 2.

Gabby Harrison, 21, from Newtownards, who is completing the Level 3 Apprenticeship NI in Professional Cookery at SERC’s Bangor campus and is employed by the Stormont Hotel as Commis Chef, will represent Northern Ireland in the prestigious international competition.

Gabby and her lecturer and mentor Friedrich Machala have been funded to attend the competition by The Savoy Educational Trust, which supports education, training and skills development in hospitality for students and professionals.

The Young Chef Olympiad will see 60 competitors from across six continents showcase their knowledge, skill and creativity which will be assessed by 25 international judges as they compete for the Young Chef Olympiad title 2025.

Judges include chef Cyrus Todiwala, Café Spice Namaste and a regular guest on James Martin’s Saturday Morning show; chef Sarah Hartnett, renowned pastry chef and chocolate consultant; chef Stephen Carter-Boodles; chef Henri Brosi, Lansdowne Club; and chef Mario Perera, The Dorchester Hotel.

Gabby said: “I am thrilled and delighted to have secured a place in the Young Chef Olympiad, and for the funding support from The Savoy Educational Trust which will allow me to showcase my skills and our little corner of Northern Ireland on the world stage.

“I am also looking forward to meeting other competitors from across the globe, and to learn about different foods, tastes and techniques from my peers, as well as networking with leaders in the industry.”

Angela Maher FIH, Chief Executive of The Savoy Educational Trust, commented: “We are delighted to support this opportunity for Gabby to represent Northern Ireland at the Young Chef Olympiad in India.

“It is an exciting opportunity for her to showcase her talent on a global stage. This competition will not only allow Gabby to demonstrate her skills but also gain invaluable experience and connections that will benefit her future career. We wish her and Friedrich every success in February.”

Lecturer Friedrich Machala said: “The opportunity for Gabby to participate in the Young Chef Olympiad has been made possible with a grant from The Savoy Educational Trust. The support for this once in a lifetime opportunity will have far reaching benefits for Gabby as she embarks on her career in the industry, and on the SERC community and subsequent students on our return.”

He concluded: “Gabby is a great ambassador for SERC, for Northern Ireland and the hospitality industry. She is a fantastic student and apprentice and has already achieved so much to get through the qualifying round. Her culinary knowledge and creativity alongside her organisational skills and commitment to the industry has put her in good stead for this international competition.”

