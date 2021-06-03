SERC open evening for Higher Education students

Stephen Parker, a HND Creative Media Production student at SERC’s NI Film & Television School (NIFTS) scripted dramas which won Royal Television Society NI Student Awards in 2020 and 2021. Stephen, from Newtownards, is pictured on set of award-winning She Cries At Night with leading lady, Rebecca Hickey.

Prospective students are encouraged to focus on their future and apply for higher education programmes which will set them on course to be part of the next generation of professionals.

Ken Webb, Principal and Chief Executive at SERC said: “We encourage students to do their research and make applications directly to the College for our higher education (18+) programmes - we offer Degrees, Foundation Degrees, HNDs, HNCs and Higher-Level Apprenticeships in subjects from Computing to Engineering, Construction to Healthcare Practice, Business Management to Hospitality Management, Applied Science to Music, to Sport Exercise and Fitness.

“The standard of teaching at SERC scores well above the UK benchmark for Higher Education (National Student Survey 2020) and our higher education students have an achievement rate of 94%. Many of our programmes are accredited by universities and are delivered to the exacting standards demanded by, for example, Liverpool John Moores, Ulster University and Queen’s University Belfast, right here at SERC.

“In addition, studying higher education full-time at the College can save up to £1500 per year.”

Apply online for Higher Education courses commencing September 2021 at www.serc.ac.uk Download the Higher Education Prospectus to find out how you could be part of the next generation of professionals #BetterOffAtSERC #OnlineAndOpenForBusiness