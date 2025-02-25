Serious demand for all types of stock at Omagh Mart, heifers selling to £2220
Bullocks
William O’Neill, Donemana 450k £1710; 480k £1800; 530k £2030; 375k £1490, S Mitchell, Eskra 515k £1930; 580k £2090; 610k £2150, N Johnston, Lack 555k £2070, H McAleer, Edenderry 600k £2200; 635k £2220; 650k £2250, A McFarland, Beragh 510k £1870; 595k £2110, J Duff, Loughmacrory 670k £2350; 590k £2070, J McBeth, Artigarvan 530k £1840; 510k £1840; 510k £1760; 445k £1630, W T Nethery, Drumquin 595k £2020; 615k £2060, J Brian, Trillick 500k £1700, J Keys, Drumlish 715k £2360; 805k £2550, D Carolan, Cranagh 695k £2210; 430k £1500, J Patterson, Drumquin 655k £2130; 610k £2010, D McCullagh, Lenagh 745k £2370, T McCusker, Beragh 435k £1630, K Cassidy, Lettercarn 445k £1610, G McKay, Drumquin 460k £1670; 370k £1480, S Patterson, Striff 480k £1730, William Brush, Aughnacloy 415k £1490; 380k £1300, A McQuaid, Dromore 340k £1270, J Bratton, Lack 400k £1480, L Lipton, Dungannon 430k £1500; 450k £1530, R Doherty, Dunbreen 445k £1530; 480k £1640, B Fox, Mullaslin 435k £1520; 460k £1560; 485k £1610 and C McKenna, Fintona 545k £1820; 460k £1560.
Heifers
J Duff, Loughmacrory 575k £2220; 540k £2080; 555k £2080, K McCombe, Donemana 505k £1900; 595k £2140; 510k £1810; 545k £1910, C Scott, Newtownstewart 615k £2270; 625k £2190; 585k £1960, M McManus, Dromore 600k £2200, E Robinson, Claudy 690k £2490, A McFarland, Beragh 530k £1870; 590k £1960; 585k £1950; 610k £2000, D McManus, Dromore 560k £1950; 570k £1940; 615k £2040, J Kerr, Omagh 615k £2130; 605k £2070; 620k £2090, William Farrell, Drumquin 570k £1960, W Browne, Clanabogan 510k £1730; 530k £1720; 500k £1770, D Gallagher, Mountfield 540k £1820, H Colton, Dromore 545k £1800, H Wilson, Ardstraw 505k £1690; 510k £1660, Oran McAleer, Plumbridge 510k £1670; 480k £1730, D McCaughey, Dromore 515k £1670, J McBeth, Artigarvan 415k £1690; 490k £1780, G McKay, Drumquin 470k £1820; 455k £1720, B and G O’Neill, Drumlea 410k £1560; 460k £1700; 450k £1660, N Johnston, Lack 465k £1750, T Gibson, Artigarvan 470k £1730; 500k £1760; 445k £1520, Robert Gilmore, Dromore 430k £1550; 350k £1390; 385k £1460, Jas Caldwell, Castlederg 500k £1790, B Breen, Seskinore 425k £1500; 415k £1470; 395k £1420, A McQuaid, Dromore 350k £1330, T McCusker, Beragh 400k £1480, C McKenna, Fintona 495k £1570; 330k £1260; 485k £1500 and B McNulty, Trillick 500k £1630.
Fat cows
C Devine, Strabane 610k £356; 610k £288; 570k £284, A Crockett, Castlederg 730k £316; 720k £306, J Clarke, Claudy 820k £312, O Monaghan, Ederney 650k £304; 720k £282, A Devine, Tattyreagh 840k £278, L McLaughlin, Dooish 610k £274, B McDonnell, Dromore 720k £272 and B Sloan, Irvinestown 820k £270.
Friesian cows
R King, Drumquin 460k £264, I Donnell, Strabane 580k £268; 630k £242, W J Hamilton, Creevy 830k £250, D Maguire, Trillick 620k £242; 630k £230 and S O’Neill, Drumragh 650k £232.
Dairy cows
G Lyons, Beragh £3000 calved heifer, J McSorley, Eskra £3000 and £2600 calved heifers, A McGovern, Fivemiletown £2900 and £2800 calved heifers and D Donald, Legnabraid £2840 calved heifer.
Weanlings
A Devine, Tattyreagh £1380 Charolais bull, I McCutcheon, Dunbreen £1250 and £1240 Charolais heifers, William Wilson, Killybrack £1200 Belgian Blue bull; £1050 Belgian Blue heifer, D Baxter, Reaghan, £1100 Charolais heifer, G Monaghan, Trillick £1130 Aberdeen Angus bull, C Elkin, Omagh £1020 Aberdeen Angus bull and B McAnespy, Trillick £970 Limousin bull; £810 Aberdeen Angus heifer.
Dropped calves
William Wilson, Killybrack £775; £715 and £690 Belgian Blue heifers, R T Sproule, Strabane £725 Limousin heifer, D McHugh, Castlederg £660 and £610 Aberdeen Angus bulls, A Ruthledge, Fintona £715 Belgian Blue heifer, S McElrea, Newtownstewart £645 Shorthorn bull, J Maguire, Trillick £620 Aberdeen Angus bull, S McFarland, Sion Mills £620 Aberdeen Angus bull; £600 Aberdeen Angus heifer and A Crumley, Strabane £615 Belgian Blue bull.
