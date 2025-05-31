Service of remembrance and thanksgiving to be held for the farming community

On June 8 2025, Rural Support will be holding their annual service of remembrance and thanksgiving in St John’s Church of Ireland, Moneymore, at 2.30pm.

This worshipful event is aimed at those who have lost a loved one, recently or in the past, to come together and celebrate the lives of those who are no longer with us in a safe and welcoming environment.

Gyles Dawson, Director of Programmes, explained: “At this commemorative service, we will gather with friends, families, and agricultural representatives to honour individuals who not only impacted those closest to them but also shared a deep love and passion for the farming industry.

“This event will pay tribute to those who have passed away, acknowledging the profound sense of loss experienced by their loved ones.

Victor Chestnutt (Life Beyond Founder, George Mullan (ABP Managing Director & Life Beyond Chairperson) and Kevin Doherty (Rural Support CEO).

“It is a privilege to participate in this occasion and celebrate the lives of those who are no longer with us in a heartfelt and meaningful manner.”

At this year’s service the Farmers’ Choir will be leading the congregation’s unified musical sound and will be joined by local harpist Lesley Magee as well as pupils from Moneymore Primary School.

Various prayers of remembrance and celebration will be carried out by representatives from the Catholic, Church of Ireland, Methodist and Baptist churches, as well as readings and addresses from several prominent figures within the agricultural industry including UFU President William Irvine and ABP Managing Director George Mullan.

At the service, those attending will also be able to participate in the Tree of Life Ceremony, as an act of remembrance and love for those who are no longer with us.

There will also be a Roll of Remembrance which shall be read by Director of Programmes at Rural Support, Gyles Dawson.

If you would like your loved one placed on this memorial list, please contact the Farm Support Unit at Rural Support on 028 8676 0040 or email [email protected]

Kevin Doherty, CEO of Rural Support, commented: “Our Life Beyond gathering will support those who are navigating their way through grief and will provide an opportunity for attendees to interact with others who have experienced loss, to reflect and reminisce, and to honour the contributions made to the lives, land and agricultural community by loved ones who have passed away.