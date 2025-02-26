Seskinore YFC celebrate 80th anniversary dinner at the Corick House Hotel

And what a night it was, a night of amazing food, memories, entertainment and fun was had by everyone who attended.

The night would not have been made possible without the club's amazing sponsors.

The club were blown away by the generosity of the local businesses for the auction prizes, raffle prizes and general donations for the running of the event.

This does not go unnoticed by the club and they are forever grateful for your continued support to get the club to where it is today

Thank you to William Blackburn for auctioneering for the auction on the night and to all those who bought auction prizes. This is greatly appreciated by all members of the club.

Thank you to Richard Beattie (YFCU president) and Glenn Cuddy (UFU deputy president) for coming along and giving wonderful speeches on the many benefits of being a member of young farmers and encouraging words for the future of farming.

Thank you also to founding member Jim Riddell for giving an amazing insight into how the club was formed and many encouraging words for the future.

Guest speakers Richard Beattie (YFCU president) and Glenn Cuddy with their wives Lynsay and Heather alongside club president Diane and husband Stephen

Roberta McFarland, Emma Crozier along with Seskinore YFC members Naomi, Trent and Jamie Brown

Founding member Jim Riddle (middle) along with his son Robert and Robert's wife Shirley