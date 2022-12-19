Seskinore YFC get into the Christmas mood
There was a great community turn out for the annual tractor run and lights turn on by Seskinore YFC.
By Darryl Armitage
It was a superb night with lorries, tractors, children’s activities, hot drinks, Mickey and Mini mouse, Buddy, the Elves and the big man himself Santa Claus.
The route for the run was as follows: Starting at PT McWilliam’s yard, Seskinore village, Beragh (via Crawford’s bridge), Sixmilecross, Beragh and then returning to Seskinore.
Seskinore YFC would like to thank everyone who turned out for the event and also all those who made it possible.