Seskinore YFC get into the Christmas mood

There was a great community turn out for the annual tractor run and lights turn on by Seskinore YFC.

By Darryl Armitage
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

It was a superb night with lorries, tractors, children’s activities, hot drinks, Mickey and Mini mouse, Buddy, the Elves and the big man himself Santa Claus.

The route for the run was as follows: Starting at PT McWilliam’s yard, Seskinore village, Beragh (via Crawford’s bridge), Sixmilecross, Beragh and then returning to Seskinore.

Seskinore YFC would like to thank everyone who turned out for the event and also all those who made it possible.

Elves, Isaac Crawford, Jacob Crosbie and Philip Crawford
Lisa Crawford, club president Shirley Hawkes with vice presidents Sandra Crawford and Diane McDonald helping out in the hall with some Christmas activities
Sisters Sarah, Emily and Rebecca Clarke with Santa on their way into the village
