Seskinore YFC tractor run set to take place tomorrow

Registration will commence from 12 noon and tractors will leave at 2pm.
Registration is £10 per tractor, with the proceeds going towards our chosen charity, Marie Curie.
The route will start from The Tyrone Farming Society Showgrounds heading through Campsie towards Beragh, Sixmilecross, Crawford’s Bridge, Seskinore, Fintona and back to Omagh.
There will be a chippy van and ice cream van in attendance on the day
Along side the tractor run we will be raffling a calf, with the proceeds going towards club funds.
Anyone wishing to make a donation can access the ‘Just Giving’ page on Seskinore YFC Facebook page.
Every £10 donated will gain an entry for the draw.
Seskinore YFC would ask that you leave their name with their donation to be entered in the draw.
Anyone who wishes to donate can also contact Seskinore YFC club committee.
For more information contact Seskinore YFC club leader Allister Crawford on 077946118603 or Henry Giles on 07588831339.