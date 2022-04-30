Seskinore YFC tractor run set to take place tomorrow

Registration will commence from 12 noon and tractors will leave at 2pm.

Registration is £10 per tractor, with the proceeds going towards our chosen charity, Marie Curie.

The route will start from The Tyrone Farming Society Showgrounds heading through Campsie towards Beragh, Sixmilecross, Crawford’s Bridge, Seskinore, Fintona and back to Omagh.

Seskinore Young Farmers’ Club are hosting their annual tractor run on tomorrow (Sunday 1st May), gathering at the Tyrone Farming Society Showgrounds

There will be a chippy van and ice cream van in attendance on the day

Along side the tractor run we will be raffling a calf, with the proceeds going towards club funds.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can access the ‘Just Giving’ page on Seskinore YFC Facebook page.

Every £10 donated will gain an entry for the draw.

Seskinore YFC would ask that you leave their name with their donation to be entered in the draw.

Anyone who wishes to donate can also contact Seskinore YFC club committee.