Seskinore Young Farmers’ Club continue to celebrate their 80th anniversary

Seskinore Young Farmers' Club have been busy celebrating their 80th anniversary throughout the year with their anniversary dinner in February, Big Breakfast in April and donating 80 trees for 80 years in May and they are continuing these celebrations to acknowledge this special milestone.

After a busy summer programme with competitions and their annual trip to Splash, Moneymore, Seskinore YFC are planning a fun-filled autumn and winter programme.

The season kicked off with their first night back on Tuesday 9th September in Seskinore YFC hall when the club had icebreakers, hot-dogs and ice cream to welcome back old members and get to know some new members.

Everyone was warmly welcome

Seskinore YFC members Emily, Maddie, Annie-Mae, Sophia and Sarah during a visit to Clarke’s farm at lambing time

Seskinore YFC then held their annual steak barbecue in Clarke’s bar, Sixmilecross on Saturday, September 13th of September to continue their celebrations for their 80th anniversary of the club’s formation.

On the night the club welcomed past members and supporters for a great night of music by Cara-Rose Brogan, steaks werekindly donated by Foyle Food Group. It was a great night of fellowship with neighbouring Young Farmers' Clubs.

Seskinore YFC are delighted to welcome back The Country Players for one night only.

These actors first tread the boards as members of Glarryford YFC and have gone on to form their own amateur dramatics groups.

Seskinore YFC members' last meeting in May was a trip to Scrapyard Golf in Belfast to finish off a great year

This will be taking place on Saturday 4th October when they will perform Where There’s a Wife in McIlroy Hall, Seskinore Presbyterian Church. Tickets can be purchased by messaging the Facebook page.