News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Seskinore Young Farmers take part in local litter pick

Members of Seskinore Young Farmers’ Club were out in force in the village of Seskinore recently for a litter pick which helped to tidy up the area.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 10:00 am

The community event was well supported by past and present members who treated themselves to pizza after all their hard work.

Members of Seskinore Young Farmers' Club who took part in the recent litter pick
Members of Seskinore Young Farmers' Club who took part in the recent litter pick
Samuel Cochrane and Isaac Crawford caught in action
Club president, Dianne McDonald with Sophie Crawford, Lynsay Hawkes and Lucy Keys

Most Popular

Sophie Crawford, Lynsay Hawkes and Lucy Keys making a start in Seskinore Forrest
Members enjoying their well deserved pizza
Members Andrew Beggs and Matthew Armstrong happy after completing their litter pick
Seskinore Young Farmers