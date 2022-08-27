Seskinore Young Farmers take part in local litter pick
Members of Seskinore Young Farmers’ Club were out in force in the village of Seskinore recently for a litter pick which helped to tidy up the area.
By The Newsroom
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 10:00 am
The community event was well supported by past and present members who treated themselves to pizza after all their hard work.
Most Popular
-
1
Extensive stock farm for sale with ‘added bonus’ of 362 acres grace and favour grazing
-
2
Celebrating 175 years at Massey Ferguson working day
-
3
Farmers encouraged to apply to Soil Nutrient Health Scheme as deadline approaches
-
4
A ‘baaaaad’ day for this lamb in Co Antrim
-
5
These lucky swines are living the dream on Co Fermanagh island