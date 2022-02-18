Sexed straws now account for 80% of all Ai Services’ dairy semen sales

“Our sexed semen sales have doubled over the past three years. Milk producers are now happy to use sexed bulls on both heifers and cows,” added company breeding services’ manager Ivan Minford.

“Sexed semen provides dairy farmers with the widest range of breeding options. In the first instance, it gets around the issue of producing dairy bull calves, which have a very low market value.

“It is also an approach to breeding that allows more beef semen to be used within a herd. In turn, this is adding significantly to the value of the calves that will be sold off farm.

“But the fundamental driver of wanting to use sexed dairy semen in the first place also remains in place: using the technology allows dairy farmers to produce the high quality heifer replacements they need from the lowest possible number of cows.”

According to Ivan, a £75 investment in sexed semen will, invariably generate a heifer calf worth between £300 and £500 on the day it is born. These figures are based on the rule-of-thumb assertion that it takes, on average, 1.8 to 2.4 straws of sexed semen to create one pregnancy.

Reflecting on the current breeding performance of dairy cows on farms across Northern Ireland, the Ai Services’ representative confirmed that the benefits of the excellent grass growing year that was 2021 are still evident.

He explained: “Autumn calving cows were kept on good grass throughout the late summer. As a result, they calved down in good condition and, subsequently, went on to perform tremendously well in the milking parlour.

“An increasing number of dairy farmers are now block calving cows in the early autumn period in order to maximise the value of the winter bonuses on offer from all the milk buyers.

“But it’s critically important that these farmers get their cows back in calf again between 60-100 days post calving.

“The latest indications are that conception rates have been very high over recent weeks with cows settling back in calf well.

“This reflects the excellent management standards being achieved on so many dairy farms right across Northern Ireland.”

According to Ivan, increasing numbers of dairy farmers are now synchronising their heifers.

He commented: “It’s an approach that allows them to calve these animals down within a relatively short period of time. Again, sexed semen can be used very effectively within a synchronisation programme. It also makes sense to use a technician in these circumstances.

“In the first instance, it takes a lot of pressure off the farmer, if large numbers of animals have to be inseminated at the same time. And, of course, the improved conception rates achieved by technicians will more than pay for the additional fees incurred.”

Ivan confirmed the growing demand for bulls delivering improved components and improved management traits, including: including daughter fertility and longevity.

The beginning of February saw Ai Services adding a number of new and exciting bulls to the company’s listing of dairy sires.

These include Peak Altaazura; Peak Alta Rescue and Peak Alta Wheelhouse.

Altaazura has an exceptionally high PLI value of £936, delivering an extra 99.7kg of fat and protein combined per lactation. He is recommended to improve chest and body strength. Altaazura daughters have an excellent rump width and added slope to the rump. He is positive for all management traits.

Rescue combines type, production and health traits in one package. Rescue lowers stature but increases chest and rump width. Daughters will be predominantly black in colour with excellent udders. Rescue is also recommended as a calving ease sire.

Peak Alta Wheelhouse produces strong, robust daughters. They have an excellent rump with lower pin settings. Wheelhouse is a top production and type sire in the one package. He is recommended to increase daughter fertility and longevity.