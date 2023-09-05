Shane Johnston of Ballymena is best again from tough Fermoy

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shane Johnston of Ballymena and District has his young birds in some form at present and for the second week in a row wins 1st Mid Antrim Combine on 1278ypm. Shane timed his cheq hen at 12.53pm for the 202 mile fly to it's home loft's to win 1st Ballymena and Dist, 1st MA Combine and 3rd Section. Shane had a great team effort from his birds and took further positions in the Combine of 3rd, 6th, 13th, 21st, 27th and 31st. Shane's winner was bred by Paddy and William McManus of Ahoghill. The sire a Gert Heylen cock and the dam a direct Van den Brande hen that's breeding winners every year. Well done Shane, 3 x 1st Club and 2 x 1st Combine wins in a row. Some flying.

Danny Dixon was 2nd and 4th in the Combine on 1262 and 1247. The first bird was out of his good grizzle cock when paired to a direct Rudy Van Reeth hen and Danny's second bird is bred off his 2nd Open bird beaten by loft mate in last year’s Fermoy race when paired to a Herman Ceuster hen. Both birds acquired from Derek Nicholls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Keith Kernohan took fifth spot in the Combine on 1246 with the same blue hen that topped club and Combine in the opening young bird race from Kilbeggan.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Johnston with his Mid Antrim Combine winner from Fermoy. Picture: Homer

D Magill was 1st in Harryville and Gary Gibson was best in Cullybackey on 1242. Gary timed one from his Donckers family. The sire won 1st club, 1st Harryville Centre, 2nd Combine and 4th Section from the Fermoy 5 Bird young bird race last season and the dam was 2nd club beaten by loft mate and 4th Combine Roscrea 1445 birds. She's from a son of Fly Mo the nestmate to Danny Dixon's good 2nd Open cock and she's a granddaughter of the Golden Couple.

Anthony McNeill had the top three in Randalstown his winner doing 1231. All three of Anthony's birds are bred off Geoff Dickey Sticker Donckers. Jonathan Barkley and Laura Surgenor topped Kells for the second week on the trot on 1214. Their winner this week is a blue white-flight cock, it's sire is Frans Zwols from the late Lexi Mullan and the dam was gifted by good friend and clubmate Geoff Surgenor and contains bloodlines of his good 'Marion' hen. Jackie Steele had another winner in Rasharkin on 1187. Jackie timed a black Lambrecht cock the sire being the 02 Cock and the dam "Isla" 3 times 1st Section B and then put to stock. Isla is a daughter of Jackie's good 38 Cock. Trevor Whyte was best in Ahoghill on 1151. The sire was gifted to Trevor's son Joshua by Paddy and William McManus and is a son of their good red Van den Brande cock. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Fermoy 50/1205 - S Johnston and Son Ballymena 1278, D Dixon Rasharkin 1262, S Johnston and Son Ballymena 1247, D Dixon Rasharkin 1247, K and K Kernohan and Sons Ballymena 1246,S Johnston and Son Ballymena 1245, D Magill Harryville 1244, G Gibson Cullybackey 1242, Blair and Rankin Ballymena 1234, J McNeill and Son Randalstown 1231, Blair and Rankin Ballymena 1231, D Dixon Rasharkin 1228, S Johnston and Son Ballymena 1225, D Dixon Rasharkin 1225, D Dixon Rasharkin 1225, D Dixon Rasharkin 1225, D Dixon Rasharkin 1224, D Dixon Rasharkin 1224, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1223, Blair and Rankin Ballymena 1219, S Johnston and Son Ballymena 1216, A Barkley and Son Kells 1214, J Rock Harryville 1213, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1213, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1212, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1208, S Johnston and Son Ballymena 1208, A Darragh Cullybackey 1205, A Darragh Cullybackey 1200, Blair and Rankin Ballymena 1198, S Johnston and Son Ballymena 1197, Blair and Rankin Ballymena 1197, H Boyd Kells 1196, K and K Kernohan and Sons Ballymena 1194, G Gibson Cullybackey 1191, J McNeill and Son Randalstown 1189, Steele and McNeill Rasharkin 1187, Blair and Rankin Ballymena 1187, Steele and McNeill Rasharkin 1187.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Feds and Combine update Fermoy: Coleraine Triangle Fermoy – L Hanson and Son Coleraine Prem 1222, B and D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1219, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1198, B and D Coyle 1198, J Hanson 1198, M and J Howard and Son Coleraine Prem 1198, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1191, S Diamond 1187, S Diamond 1187, S Diamond 1184.

Danny Dixon 2nd and 4th Combine from Fermoy. Picture: Homer

Foyle Valley Combine Fermoy – Freddie Patterson Strabane and District 1020, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1019, Leo Flanagan Londonderry 996, Leo Flanagan 990, J McConomy Maiden City 981, Freddie Patterson Strabane and District 964, A McCrudden Derry and Dist 955, L and M Moran Derry and Dist 948, A McCrudden 940, J and G Ramsey Derry and Dist 931, Paul Maxwell Jnr 927, D Canning Derry and Dist 922.

City of Derry Federation Fermoy – Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1019, Leo Flanagan Londonderry 996, Leo Flanagan 990, J McConomy Maiden City 981, A McCrudden Derry and Dist 955, L and M Moran Derry and Dist 948, A McCrudden 940, J and G Ramsey Derry and Dist 931, Paul Maxwell Jnr 927, D Canning Derry and Dist 922.

The NIPA 5 Bird Championship was flown in duplicate with the Fermoy race, many congratulations to P and K McCarty of the Trinity RPC in Belfast to secure 1stOpen NIPA to follow up the previous seasons 1stOpen NIPA in the Penzance OB Classic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NIPA Fermoy 5 Bird Championship Open 192/884 – 1-1D P and K McCarthy Trinity RPC 1353, 2-1G Ron Williamson Newry and District 1351, 3-2D O and M Monaghan Colin 1343, 4-3D Johnston Bros Coin 1333, Chris Angus Cloughey 1330, 6-1E J Whitten and Son Portadown and Drumcree 1330, 7-2E David Calvin Bondhill 1327, 8-2G R Carson and Son Banbridge 1322, 9-4D R Keegan and Son Dromore 1320, 10-5D Johnston Bros 1318, 11-3E D Mawhinney and Son Beechpark Social 1314, 12-3G S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1314, 13-4G O Markey Ballyholland 1313, 14-4E J Barr Lurgan Social 1312, 15-1C McMurray and Anderson Ligoniel 1310, 16-5E G and C Simmons Edgarstown 1307, 17-2C C McManus Ligoniel 1306, 18-5G F Simpson Banbridge 1299, 19-6E David Calvin 1298, 20-6G R Carson and Son 1293.

Gary Gibson 1st Cullybackey Fermoy. Picture: Homer

NIPA Sect A Fermoy 5 Bird 20/88 – L Hanson and Son Coleraine Prem 1222, B Morgan Coaisland and Dist 1210, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1191, B Morgan 1183, D Carolan Coalisland and Dist 1168, W and W Murdock Coleraine and Co Derry 1167.

NIPA Sect B Fermoy 5 Bird 32/154 – K and K Kernohan and Sons Ballymena and Dist 1246, Blair and Rankin Ballymena and Dist 1231, S and N Maginty Muckamore 1224, A Barkley and Son Kells and Dist 1214, A Darragh Cullybackey 1205, A Darragh 1200, S and J Bones and T Yates Muckamore 1198, D and H Stuart Ballymoney 1192, Gary Gibson Cullybackey 1191, Steele and McNeill Rasharkin 1187.

NIPA Sect C Fermoy 5 Bird 29/133 – McMurray and Anderson Ligoniel 1310, C McManus Ligoniel 1306, McMurray and Anderson 1291, D and J Campbell Eastway 1287, B and K Mullan and Dunlop Glen HPS 1281, M/M G Robinson Carrick Soc 1275, J and D Braniff Glen HPS 1258, A and T Agnew Ballyclare and Dist 1255, A and T Agnew 1244.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NIPA Sect D Fermoy 5 Bird 32/144 – P and K McCarthy Trinity RPC 1353, O and M Monaghan 1343, Johnston Bros Colin HPS 1333, R Keegan and Son Dromore 1320, Johnston Bros 1318, Russell Bros Dromara 1291, M Russell Dromara 1288, Owen Farrelly Trinity RPC 1278, J McAlorum and Son Trinity RPC 1262, J McAlorum and Son 1256.

Lewis and Callum Kernohan with their 1st Combine and 1st Section winner from Fermoy 5 Bird. Picture: Homer

NIPA Sect E Fermoy 5 Bird 42/193 – J Whitten and Son Portadown and Drumcree 1330, David Calvin Bondhill 1327, D Mawhinney and Son Beechpark Soc 1314, J Barr Lurgan Soc 1312, G and C Simmons Edgarstown 1307, David Calvin 1298, Robert Buckley 1290, A Feeney and Son Gilford and Dist 1264, E Wright and Son Lurgan Soc 1261, R D Calvin Annaghmore HPS 1257.

NIPA Sect F Fermoy 5 Bird 7/32 – Chris Angus Cloughey 1330, D Grieves Killyleagh and Dist 1287, C and H Cully Cloughey 1225.

NIPA Sect G Fermoy 5 Bird 27/127 – Ron Williamson Newry and Dist 1351, R Carson and Son Banbridge 1322, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1314, O Markey Ballyholland 1313, F Simpson Banbridge 1299, R Carson and Son 1293, Chloe Chambers Newry City Inv 1289, J Smyth and Sons Drumnavaddy 1286, J Smyth and Sons 1285.

NIPA Sect H Fermoy 5 Bird 1/3 – No birds recorded.

NIPA - Mid Antrim Combine Fermoy 5 Bird

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kernohan loft tops Combine and Section from 5 Bird Championship: K and K Kernohan and Sons of Ballymena and District were best in the Fermoy 5 Bird classic event timing at 12.59pm to record 1246. Keith's winning blue hen has been on fine form all season having won 1st club and 1st Combine in the opening young bird race from Kilbeggan 654 birds, 5th Combine Tullamore 1276 birds, 5th Combine Fermoy 1205 birds and now 1st Combine, 1st Section B and 55th Open 884 birds Fermoy 5 Bird. She's a Willy Jacobs x Emiel Dillon youngster purchased from Oroory Hill Stud. Bertie Blair was runner up in both the Combine and Section on 1231. Bertie's blue pied hen was slipped a young one before basketing and contains his own 1st Open Talbenny National winner and Glen McNeilly's 2nd Open yearling National bloodlines. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Two wins in a row for Kells fanciers Jonathan Barkley and Laura Surgenor. Picture: Homer

Mid Antrim Combine Fermoy 5 Bird - K and K Kernohan and Sons Ballymena 1246, Blair and Rankin Ballymena 1231, A Barkley and Son Kells 1214, A Darragh Cullybackey 1205, A Darragh Cullybackey 1200, G Gibson Cullybackey 1191, Steele and McNeill Rasharkin 1187, Blair and Rankin Ballymena 1172, A Barkley and Son Kells 1157, J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena 1156, A Barkley and Son Kells 1153, Surgenor Bros Kells 1148, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1144, Blair and Rankin Ballymena 1137, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1131, F Barkley Rasharkin 1118, K and K Kernohan and Sons Ballymena 1116, D Dixon Rasharkin 1113, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1108, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1102.

RPRA Meritorious Awards 2023 (Irish Region) – Individual bird performance from 2nd Talbenny and Penzance. Sect A - Jimmy Hanson, Coleraie Premier HPS vel 1269.171, Sect B - Trevor Whyte Ahoghill Flying Club vel 1323.520, Sect C - J and D Braniff Glen vel 1313.460, Sect D - S G Briggs Lisburn and Dist vel 1235.106, Sect E - G and A Campbell Armagh HPS vel 1355.043, Sect F - McGimpsey Bros Ards HPS vel 1069.980, Sect G - Lyons and Kennedy Hillsborough and Maze vel 1317.422, Sect H - David Booth Mourne and Dist 1295.470. Overall winner of the RPRA (Irish Region) Cup G and A Campbell of the Armagh HPS.

NIPA Ladies Night this year will be on the 10th November in the Ballymac Hotel Dundrod. The menu is as follows: Vegetable Broth served with wheaten bread. Roast Sirloin of Beef with Yorkshire Pudding and Horseradish Sauce. Fresh Fruit Pavlova with Vanilla Ice Cream. Freshly brewed Tea or Coffee. Kiddies menu: Choice of sausage /Burger/ Fish Fingers/Chicken Goujons served with chips and beans or potatoes and vegetables. Ice Cream and Jelly. Tickets are £35.00 per head, those wishing to book tickets please contact Sam Briggs 07730 308402, Diamond Carson 07813 265311 or Cormac O`Hare 07710 462338.

Advertisement

Advertisement

INFC Annual Dinner and Presentation of Prizes 2023 Friday 24th November 2023 in the Stormont Hotel Belfast at 7.00pm.Tickets and accommodation can be booked by contacting Ronnie Johnston on 028 90483625 or the secretary Trevor Toppingon 028 92641265 or by [email protected] are £35.00.