Shanes Castle Game Fair is back with brand new sponsor on board

A packed press briefing heard Game Fair Director Albert Titterington announce that the Shanes Castle Fair - the only Game Fair in Ireland this year - would have an all Ireland focus attracting record crowds.

Welcoming a brand new Game Fair sponsor, Castlewood Holiday Park, Antrim, Albert Titterington also announced several brand new attractions including a new Viking Encampment complete with full size Viking long boat, set alongside the Living History Village section of the Fair. Albert also announced that a new international Fly Fishing Fair would be onsite and was likely to be a major highlight for keen anglers.

Albert Titterington said: “I am particularly pleased to join up with Castlewood Holiday Park as new resource for visitors wanting to stay over and enjoy both days of the fair and the other attractions in the area. And of course with the angling resources available in Antrim and Newtownabbey the fly fair www.antrimflyfair.com will be an event which highlights the area as a great venue for anglers.”

Game Fair Directors Albert Titterington and Irene Titterington (left rear) are pictured alongside Vanessa Elder & Andy Wright, of Castlewood Holiday Park, the Shanes Castle Game Fair sponsors for 2022. Also in the picture, George Logan is pictured with some of the Viking re-enactors ate the Game Fair

Vanessa Elder, Operations Manager of Blairs Holiday Parks said: “We are very excited to be the title sponsor for such a prestigious event and delighted that the Irish Game Fair and Fine Food Festival is back this year! As we open up CastleWood Holiday Park, which is located in the grounds of Shane’s Castle, Antrim, we could think of no better platform to launch the opening of our new holiday park destination.”

Andy Wright, Castlewood Site Manager said: “We look forward to welcoming guests to the show, as we introduce our brand new #happystays location to the Blair’s Holiday Park’s Brand. Castlewood Holiday Park will welcome short term touring caravans, visitors to our luxury hire vans, as well as our camping cabins- all nestled in the historic woodland of Shane’s Castle. We, of course, will have static caravan pitches available for those who are thinking of buying a holiday home at CastleWood. Our presence at the Irish Game Fair will display a sample of available caravans for CastleWood Holiday Park, and a chance to meet the team and chat over your #happystays options for 2022 and beyond.”

Living History Director of the Fair, George Logan, explained that while the Living History Festival features facets of Antrim’s history from Vikings through the Battle of Antrim to World War 2, this year there would be a significant emphasis on the Viking link with Antrim. He said: “The Vikings sailed up the Bann and wrote their place in Antrim’s history through the legend of the Red Hand of Ulster and the O’Neills. This time they will be encamped at the old O’Neill Castle a stones throw from all the other Game Fair action. What an opportunity for children of all ages to see ‘real’ Vikings with their full scale replica Viking boat.”

The Fair’s angling Director, Stevie Munn is an internationally respected angler with his base in Co Antrim and someone who has great pride in the angling resources of his home area. Stevie’s 10 year record of organising highly successful international Fly Fairs in Ireland attracting top international companies, fly dressers and anglers is unmatched. Stevie Munn said: “I am determined that this international fly fair running for the two days of the Game Fair at Shanes castle will add much in terms of fly tying, equipment and advice for angling enthusiasts to the many other angling attractions at the Game Fair.”

In conclusion Albert Titterington said: “There will be many attractions for visitors to the Game Fair at Shanes Castle with a particular emphasis on country sports and crafts, including a Fine Food & Craft Festival sited within a huge tented village of trade stands.

“Meanwhile visitors can take in ongoing Main Arena entertainment, and see top international country sports competitions and displays with fabulous prizes. Visitors will see animals galore around the game Fair, including all breeds of dogs, ferrets, falcons, horses and delightful donkeys.”

And all this is happening at Shanes Castle, Antrim, the Game Fair Weekend of 25 & 26th June

The fair is supported by TourismNI and Antrim & Newtownabbey Council.