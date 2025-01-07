Shard fences stand tall again in Hawkshead and Lickle Valley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rare, centuries old, slate shard fences are once more features of the farming landscape thanks to grants totalling £116,707 from Defra’s Farming in Protected Landscape (FiPL) fund via the Lake District National Park Authority (LDNPA).

The shard fences have been carefully restored in two locations. Earlier this year at Jackson Ground, in the upper Lickle Valley, 260 metres have been reinstated. In Hawkshead, six sections are being restored, including 64 metres of new shards along the footpath between Hawkshead and Roger Ground and the boundary to Dolly’s Orchard near the Church.

Eleanor Kingston the LDNPA’s Lead Strategy Adviser - Historic Environment says whilst shard fencing is found in other parts of the UK, what makes the Lake District ones unique is that the shards interlock with each other. Adding: “They are found in a concentration in the central Lake District.”

One of the beneficiaries of the funding is Celia Caulcott, whose farm at Jackson Ground in the Lickle Valley has historical farmstead records dating back over 500 years. Since 2018 Neill Cooper, Celia Caulcott and their adult children, Joshua and Anna, have embarked on a long-term restoration program for the farm and farmland. It included reinstating the traditional shard fencing – a hallmark of the area’s farming and cultural identity.

“Structures like these served as vital field boundaries,” Celia explained. “The fact that they’ve endured is a testament to the Lake District’s long-standing pastoral farming traditions, which have helped secure its UNESCO World Heritage status.”

At Jackson Ground, shard sizes vary significantly, with some standing as tall as five feet (1.5 meters) and requiring heavy machinery for placement. The installation process involved a team of up to three people and a digger, taking several months to complete. The result is a sturdy, gap-free boundary reinforced with hedging that supports local biodiversity.

“These fences are more than just practical,” Celia added. “They’re green corridors that provide habitats for wildlife while preserving the character of our landscape.”

LDNPA Area Ranger Sara Spicer, who has overseen shard fence restoration in the Hawkshead area, emphasised the wide-ranging benefits of the project.

“Shard fencing is an incredible blend of practicality, heritage, and ecological value,” Sara said. “For farmers, it provides a durable boundary for livestock. For wildlife, the accompanying hedgerows act as vital corridors, enhancing biodiversity. And for visitors, these fences offer a glimpse into the traditional ways this land has been managed for centuries.”

As part of the project, the grant also funded an interpretation panel installed along a nearby public footpath. The panel invites walkers to learn more about the shard fences, ensuring that this cultural and environmental legacy is appreciated by future generations.