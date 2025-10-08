Sharp demand for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, store bullocks to £2230

A very sharp demand for a lot of quality stock on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 7th October resulting in a complete clearance of all stock.

This week store bullocks sold to £2230 for a 525kg Charolais (£425) a 520kg Charolais sold to £2180 (£419) with a 480kg Charolais to £2030 (£423).

Store heifers sold to £1950 for a 450kg Charolais (£433) with a 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1780 (£367) and a 415kg Limousin to £1890 (£455).

Weanling males sold to £1820 for a 325kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£560) a 300kg Charolais sold to £1790 (£597) with a 290kg Charolais to £1740 (£600) and a 280kg Charolais to £1710 (£611) all top quality males sold from £488 to £611 per 100kg.

Farming Life livestock markets

Weanling heifers a 400kg Limousin to £1700 (£425) a 280kg Charolais to £1350 (£482) a 255kg Charolais to £1410 (£553) a 185kg Limousin to £1050 (£568) with a 170kg Limousin to £1100 a high of £647 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Store bullocks and weanling males

Maguiresbridge farmer 525kg Charolais to £2230 (£425) 520kg Charolais to £2180 (£419) and 480kg Charolais to £2030 (£423).

Weanling males Rosslea farmer 325kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1820 (£560) 290kg Charolais to £1740 (£600) and 330kg Charolais to £1610 (£488) Lisnaskea farmer 300kg Charolais to £1790 (£597) 280kg Charolais to £1710 (£611) 300kg Charolais to £1710 (£570) 285kg Charolais to £1610 (£565) 300kg Charolais to £1610 (£537) 350kg Charolais to £1560 (£446) 250kg Charolais to £1510 (£604) 285kg Charolais to £1490 (£523) 255kg Charolais to £1470 (£576) 235kg Charolais to £1430 (£609) 280kg Charolais to £1400 (£500) and 255kg Charolais to £1190 (£467) Fivemiletown farmer 335kg Charolais to £1740 (£519) Maguiresbridge farmer 270kg Simmental to £1500 (£556) 275kg Charolais to £1500 (£545) and 240kg Charolais to £1450 (£604) Lisnaskea farmer 290kg Limousin to £1500 (£517) and 250kg Limousin to £1270 (£508) and Kinawley farmer 190kg Limousin to £1060 (£558).

Store and weanling heifers

Newtownbutler farmer 450kg Charolais to £1950 (£433) and 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1780 (£367) Cookstown farmer 415kg Limousin to £1890 (£455) Lisnaskea farmer 425kg Limousin to £1690 (£398).

Weanling heifers sold to £1700 for a 400kg Limousin (£425) for a Lisnaskea farmer. Newtownbutler farmer 300kg Charolais to £1420 (£473) 255kg Charolais to £1410 (£553) 340kg Charolais to £1380 (£406) 280kg Charolais to £1350 (£482) 270kg Charolais to £1270 (£470) and 210kg Aberdeen Angus to £850 (£405) and Kinawley farmer 170kg Limousin to £1100 (£647) 185kg Limousin to £1050 (£568) 290kg Limousin to £960 190kg Limousin 910 (£479) 180kg Limousin to £880 (£489) 220kg Simmental to £840.

Lots more stock required weekly to supply a growing demand from online competition and a large attendance at the ringside.