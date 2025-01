Sharp trade for cattle at Enniskillen Mart, bullocks to £1910

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sharp trade all round to begin the New Year at Enniskillen Mart.

Bullocks sold to £1910 for a 512kg Charolais at £373ppk.

Lighter weights sold to 425ppk for a 320kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1360.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Derrylin producer 570kg at £1800, 628kg Charolais at £1940, 626kg at £2000, 652kg Aberdeen Angus at £2000, 622kg Charolais at £1900, 614kg Charolais at £1900, 590kg, Charolais at £1800, 644kg Charolais at £2000, 600kg at £1970; Lisbellaw producer 594kg Hereford at £1720, 610kg Hereford at £1720; Lisnaskea producer 482kg Hereford (bull) at £1370, 512kg (bull) at £1470, 468kg (bull) at £1360; Ederney producer 660kg Charolais at £1890, 484kg Belgian Blue at £1140; Derrygonnelly producer 440kg Aberdeen Angus at £1190, 490kg Aberdeen Angus at £1160; Ballygawley producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus at £1170, 394kg Shorthorn at £1150, 350kg Friesian at £700 and Trillick producer 496kg Aberdeen Angus at £1350, 468kg Aberdeen Angus at £1200, 474kg Aberdeen Angus at £1270.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £850 to £1690 paid for a 455kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £700 to £1270 for a 298kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 455kg Charolais bull at £1690, 401kg Charolais bull at £1570, 316kg Charolais bull at £1270, 298kg Charolais bull at £1260, 386kg Charolais bull at £1530; Lisnaskea producer 367kg Charolais steer at £1510, 359kg Charolais steer at £1450, 402kg Charolais steer at £1510, 313kg Charolais steer at £1320; Letterbreen producer 299kg Charolais bull at £1120, 297kg Limousin bull at £1020, 334kg Charolais bull at £1180; Trillick producer 277kg Limousin heifer at £1030, 350kg Limousin heifer at £1210, 302kg Limousin heifer at £1030, 251kg Limousin heifer at £700; Newtownbutler producer 336kg Charolais steer at £1240, 344kg Charolais steer at £1270, 307kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 329 Charolais steer at £1280; Kinawley producer 240kg Charolais bull at £920, 270kg Charolais bull at £970, 261kg Charolais heifer at £930; Enniskillen producer 293kg Charolais heifer at £1150, 311kg Charolais heifer at £1160, 331kg Charolais heifer at £1220, 338kg Charolais heifer at £1230, Belcoo producer 298kg Charolais heifer at £1270, 328kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1180, 319kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 277kg Charolais bull at £1220; Florencecourt producer 367kg Charolais steer at £1530, 329kg Charolais heifer at £1160, 369kg Charolais steer at £1420, 310kg Charolais heifer at £1110; Lisnaskea producer 416kg Charolais steer at £1410, 400kg Charolais steer at £1490, 417kg Charolais steer at £1510; Kesh producer 464kg Charolais steer at £1650, 413kg Charolais steer at £1540, 375kg Charolais steer at £1460; Trillick producer 306kg Limousin bull at £1060, 261kg Limousin bull at £970, 266kg Limousin bull at £1010, 283kg Limousin heifer at £1090 and Ederney producer 293kg Limousin heifer at £1180, 367kg Limousin heifer at £1090, 353kg Charolais steer at £1330.

Calves

Bulls – Charolais born December at £500, Charolais born December at £470, Aberdeen Angus born November at £380, Limousin born November at £440, Simmental born December at £410, Aberdeen Angus born December at £255, Aberdeen Angus born December at £275, Aberdeen Angus born November at £250, Friesian born December at £170, Friesian born December at £130, Friesian born November at £155, Aberdeen Angus born December at £225; heifers – Limousin born December at £425, Charolais born December at £400, Limousin born November at £385,Limousin born November at £385, Aberdeen Angus born November at £285, Belgian Blue born October at £390, Aberdeen Angus born October at £300, Simmental born November at £240, Limousin born December at £425, Aberdeen Angus born November at £240, Aberdeen Angus born November at £200, Aberdeen Angus born November at £225, Aberdeen Angus born December at £250, Aberdeen Angus born December at £225 and older calves sold to £1045 for a July born Charolais bull and heifers to £815 for a May born Aberdeen Angus.

Heifers

Heifers sold to £2020 for a 760kg Charolais born July 22; Lisnaskea producer 682kg at £1930, 598kg at £1800, 578kg Hereford at £1680 and Garrison producer 628kg Charolais at £1870, 462kg Charolais at £1450,496kg Charolais at £1380, 570g Charolais at £1680, 520kg Charolais at £1650.

Fat cows

Cows to 2210 for a 900kg Charolais (245ppk) and up to 300ppk for a 640kg Limousin at £1930.

Derrylin producer 610kg Charolais at £1640, 590kg Shorthorn at £1500 and Trillick producer 790kg Hereford at £1710.