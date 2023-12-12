Sharp trade for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, heavier sorts selling to £1460 for 590kg
There was a sharp trade for cattle at Fivemiletown this week with heavier sorts making £1460/590kg and lighter stores £850/290kg (293ppk).
Bullocks
W Dunwoody £1300/550kg £1270/540kg £1170/470kg £1110/470kg £1100/460kg £1100/450kg £1040/440kg L Kerrigan £1150/480kg £1110/450kg £960/410kg N McGuigan £970/350kg £930/310kg P McConnell £870/330kg £850/290kg £800/340kg D Francis £840/390kg and R McConnell £760/280kg.
Heifers
W Dunwoody £1460/590kg £1410/550kg £1390/540kg £1360/520kg £1310/560kg £1300/510kg £1290/490kg £1280/540kg £1120/510kg L Kerrigan £1260/520kg £1190/490kg M Scallion £1250/470kg N McGuigan £1050/490kg £1010/470kg W Johnston £960/390kg £960/430kg £910/350kg and D Francis £800/370kg £800/380kg £800/370kg.