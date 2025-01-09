Sharp trade for cattle at Lisahally Mart, stores selling to £1800/640kg
More cattle needed next week to keep up with the high demand.
Bullocks
J Beattie £1800/640kg £1730/630kg £1650/590kg £1630/570kg £1620/580kg S Thompson £1660/590kg £1550/550kg £1530/560kg £1500/530kg £1490/510kg H McCaffrey £1620/580kg £1600/570kg £1550/530kg £1510/510kg £1460/500kg K Hawkes £1410/490kg £1200/420kg £1130/390kg £1130/390kg £1100/380kg £1000/350kg £1000/350kg £990/340kg £960/340kg £950/330kg £930/330kg £920/340kg £900/310kg and J Sheppard £1110/290kg £980/280kg.
Heifers
S Thompson £1720/620kg £1650/580kg £1470/540kg £1460/520kg £1450/540kg £1440/560kg J Beattie £1530/550kg £1470/540kg £1470/530kg £1470/580kg £1420/520kg K McCaffrey £1500/580kg £1460/550kg £1410/540kg £1360/510kg £1340/520kg £1270/490kg £1210/470kg D Beattie £1070/360kg G Clarence £1070/360kg £900/330kg £810/310kg £750/300kg Q Thompson £1000/330kg and S Wilson £730/270kg £680/230kg.
Fat cows
C Feeney £1530/570kg O McDevitt £1386/550kg R Waugh £1380/480kg £1350/530kg £1300/460kg £1210/430kg £1110/450kg W Moore £1350/530kg £1120/410kg and H MCollum £1300/500kg £1130/450kg £1000/420kg.
Sheep: A large entry of sheep despite the extreme weather conditions with fat lambs selling to £200/37.5kg, topped 656ppk (£176.50/26.5kg) and fat ewes making £230.
Lambs
W Patterson £200/37.5kg (533ppk)C Moran £189/35kg (540ppk) L Young £180/28kg (636ppk) £179/28.5kg (621ppk) £176.50/26.5kg (656ppk) R Lowry £178/31.5kg (562ppk) £175/30.5kg (573ppk) £170/27.7kg (614ppk) S McGilligan £173.50/28.5kg (605ppk) £168/26.5kg (634ppk) £168/26.7kg (629ppk) D O'Neill £170/27.5kg (618ppk) £168.50/27.9kg (604ppk) C McDevitt £170/29kg (586ppk) D Martin £170/28.5kg (594ppk) £161/26kg (612ppk) K Robinson £169/28kg (601ppk) W McMurray £169/26.4kg (640ppk) J Cuthbert £168/27kg (622ppk) £164/25.7kg (638ppk) K McConway £164/26.7kg (614ppk) G McKinney £162.50/27kg (602ppk R Robinson £162/25kg (630ppk) £159.50/24.5kg (643ppk) S Parkhill £160/25kg (630ppk) £160/26kg (613ppk) £156/24.5kg (631ppk) A Douglas £156/25.7kg (607ppk) M Whiteside £155/25kg (620ppk) S McCay £155/24kg (640ppk) £152.50/24.5kg (622ppk) and C McCudden £150/23.8kg (630ppk).
Ewes
C Feeney £230 J Conn £194 V McAteer £194 R Guy £190 R Killen £190 L McLaughlin £183 £168 K Smyth £176 P Wilson £169 £162 H Robinson £163 A Douglas £158 S McCay £154 H McCrea £145 F Pollock £142 J Conn £140 R Millen £140 and L Young £138.
