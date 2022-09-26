Sharp trade for ewe lambs at Armoy, prices to £152
The final ewe lamb sale of the season saw just under 2,000 head sold in a very sharp trade.
Leading prices
Peter McAuley, Bushmills, s/c, 12, £152, 6, £154, 1, £160, 11, £18. Jas Delargy, Cushendall, Suffolk, 12, £131, 9, £135, 11, £130, 14, £130, 12, £130, 12, £129. G and P Emerson, Cushendall, Suffolk, 12, £126, 22, £100, 10, £100. Sean McDonnell, Glenariffe, 11 Mules, £118, 9, £112, 11, £106, 11, £100. Donal McKillop, Cushendall, 11 Mules, £132. Brendan Blaney, Cushendall, Mules, 10, £138, 11, £128, 11, £125, 22, £114, 10, £122, 2, £140, 10, £108. Mark Calvert, Crumlin, 1, £112, 2, £108. Cahal McAuley, Cushendall, 12 Blackface, £118. Pat Brown, Ballycastle, 10 Suffolk, £110. P McAuley, Rockend, 10, £110, 9, £112, 10, £106, 12, £106. John Cassley, Armoy, 12 Suffolk, £112, 12, £104.
Hoggets
Most Popular
Cloughmills farmer, 12, Mules, £165, 10, £156. Denis McAuley, Carnlough, 12 Mules, £146, 12, £140. Martinstown farmer, 22 Mules, £148.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.