Sharp trade for sheep at annual Glenbush Sale, ewes to £315

By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 9th Sep 2025, 11:41 BST
The annual sale of breeding sheep was held last Friday night and trade was very sharp.

Leading prices

Ewes

B Chambers, Ballycastle, 6 Texel, £315. Des McKeeman, Bushmills, 10 Crossbreds £312, 10, £306. Bushmills farmer, 13, Texel, £300. Raymond McCluskey, Maghera, 10 Crossbreds £298, 9, £292, 10, £270. Ballycastle farmer, 10, Texel, £290, 6, £285. Carnlough farmer, 10, Crossbreds, £295, 12, £290. B Chambers, Ballycastle, 5 Texel, £280, 10, £270.

Farming Life livestock markets

Ewe lambs

Francis Boyle, Loughguile, 10 Mules, £222, 12, £194, 10, £165. Padraig McAuley, Loughguile, 10 Mules, £215, 10, £206, 9, £202, 10, £200, 9, £195. B and R McCollum, Loughguile, 12 Suffolk, £172, 10, Texel, £160.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister – Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.

Watch live and bid with mart eye.

