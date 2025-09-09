Sharp trade for sheep at annual Glenbush Sale, ewes to £315
Leading prices
Ewes
B Chambers, Ballycastle, 6 Texel, £315. Des McKeeman, Bushmills, 10 Crossbreds £312, 10, £306. Bushmills farmer, 13, Texel, £300. Raymond McCluskey, Maghera, 10 Crossbreds £298, 9, £292, 10, £270. Ballycastle farmer, 10, Texel, £290, 6, £285. Carnlough farmer, 10, Crossbreds, £295, 12, £290. B Chambers, Ballycastle, 5 Texel, £280, 10, £270.
Ewe lambs
Francis Boyle, Loughguile, 10 Mules, £222, 12, £194, 10, £165. Padraig McAuley, Loughguile, 10 Mules, £215, 10, £206, 9, £202, 10, £200, 9, £195. B and R McCollum, Loughguile, 12 Suffolk, £172, 10, Texel, £160.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister – Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.