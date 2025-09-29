Sharp trade for sheep at Armoy Mart, top price of £212 paid for a pen of Texel ewe lambs
Trade was very sharp with a top price of £212 paid for a pen of Texel ewe lambs from Mr Patrick Brown, Ballycastle, hogget ewes sold to £340.
Leading prices
Ewe lambs
Pat Brown, Ballycastle, 6 Texel, £212, 10, Crossbreds £200, 10, Crossbreds £180, 8, £186, 10 Suffolk, £168, 12, £160, 12, £160. Jas P Black, Ballyvoy, 10 Suffolk, £184, 12, £158. B and J Blaney, Cushendall, 11 Mules, £200, 11, £190, 10, £182, 10, £168, 20, £166, 5 Suffolk, £200. F McCollam, Glenbush, 10 Mules, £164. E and H McKeegan, Cushendall, 10, Mules, £162. Seamus O’Kane Carnlough, 9 Mules £152, 9, £150. John McNeill, Cushendun, 12 Mules, £190, 3, £200, 12, £164, 12, £160. Danny McKee, Loughguile, 12 Texel, £162, 12, £162, 12, £154. John Darragh, Ballyvoy, 12 Mules, £192, 10, £162, 12, £164, 12, £156, 12, £158, 10, £158, 14, £156, 14, £154. Jas McCormick, Armoy, 12 Texel, £158, 12, £152. Francis Boyle, Loughguile, 9 Mules, £166. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 10, Mules, £162, 12, £156, 12, £150. Hugh McNeill, Carnlough, 12 Texel, £151, 8, £142. A McGarel, Carincastle, 3 Mules £154, 14, £142. A Murphy, Cushendun, 10 Mules, £152, 7, £152. JJ McAlister, Cushendun, 13 Mules, £158, 11, £156, 12, £150, 11, £150. Colm McErlain, Armoy, 12 Texel, £154. John Cassley, Armoy, 12 Suffolk, £150, 9, £140. Pat McNeill, Cushendun, 12 Mules, £156, 14, £148. Des McCollum, Loughguile, 12 Mules, £160. Michael McAlister, Glenariffe, 14 Mules, £158. Ciaran McEldowney, Draperstown, 14 Mules, £176, 6, £148. S McCafferty, Larne, 11 Texel, £140. John Kane, Cushendall, 10 Suffolk, £140.
Auctioneer: Daniel McAlister – Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
