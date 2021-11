Sharper trade as steers sell to £1650 at Armoy

News you can trust since 1963

Record prices for prime lambs at Massereene

Video: Watch how this native Hereford herd has been settling into new NI home

Funeral service for Pamela Johnston will be held this afternoon

BULL RECORD: Watch as this Charolais sells for a top price of 15,000gns

Pamela was a ‘dear friend and committee member’ of Armagh Show

Tonight’s BBC crime appeals programme to feature Co Down farm

Milk pricing in Northern Ireland – Is change coming at long last?

WATCH: Hundreds show up to support ‘Charity Dyno Day’ hosted by DJ McKay and Son

NI farm with 117 acres of prime land and extensive yard for sale at £1,950,000

Watch us on ‘Mart Eye’

Sale every Monday night At 6.30pm