Sharper trade for all classes at Dungannon Mart, steers selling to £2760

A great entry of stock was met with a much sharper trade for all classes with steers selling to £2760 for a 790kg Simmental (349.00).

While heifers topped at £2140 for a 655kg Aberdeen Angus (327.00); Fat cows cleared to £1435 for 640kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (224.00).

Dropped calves topped at £840 for a Limousin bull calf and heifer calves to £785 for a Limousin.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1650 for a Shorthorn beef cow with Shorthorn bull calf at foot.

Dungannon Mart

Meanwhile weanling sold to £2310 for a 535kg Limousin male (432.00).

Weanling heifers to £1840 for a 440kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (418.00).

Steers

A much sharper demand for all sizes of steers saw a top price paid of £2760 for a 790kg Simmental (350.00) presented by T Donnelly; F McVeigh £2710 695kg Charolais (390.00), £2690 635kg Charolais (424.00), £2500 655kg Shorthorn (382.00), £2500 625kg Charolais (400.00), £2480 635kg Hereford (391.00); P Quinn £2630 635kg Limousin (414.00), £2600 670kg Charolais (388.00), £2560 600kg Limousin (427.00), £2350 585kg Limousin (402.00), £2335 620kg Limousin (377.00); J Ferguson £2540 650kg Aberdeen Angus (391.00), £2340 620kg Aberdeen Angus (377.00); A Dungannon producer £2490 645kg Hereford (386.00); W McCavish £2210 525kg Limousin (421.00), £2120 475kg Limousin (446.00), £2070 475kg Limousin (436.00), £2010 480kg Limousin (419.00), £1710 445kg Limousin (384.00); R Jones £2180 530kg Charolais (411.00), £1890 495kg Charolais (382.00); B McVeigh £2140 555kg Belgian Blue (386.00); B Conlon £2080 550kg Aberdeen Angus (378.00); A Doran £2010 500kg Belgian Blue (402.00); T Parkes £2010 520kg Aberdeen Angus (387.00) and N Morrow £1520 395kg Aberdeen Angus (385.00), £1480 390kg Aberdeen Angus (380.00), £1390 340kg Hereford (408.00).

Heifers

Heifers cleared to £2140 for a 655kg Aberdeen Angus (327.00) presented by K Donnelly; T Boden £2100 505kg Limousin (416.00), £2080 500kg Charolais (416.00), £2030 520kg Charolais (390.00), £2000 510kg Charolais (392.00), £1920 475kg Charolais (404.00), £1840 475kg Simmental (387.00), £1740 475kg Saler (366.00) and R Jones £1610 400kg Charolais (403.00), £1570 385kg Belgian Blue (408.00), £1220 325kg Limousin (375.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1435 for a 640kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (225.00) presented by D Canavan and D McCullla £1325 520kg Aberdeen Angus (255.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calf prices continue to sell sharply to peak at £840 for a bull presented by H Watters, £530 Limousin bull; C Maxwell £810 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £785 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £740 Belgian Blue bull; I & S Marshall £740 Hereford bull, £645 x 4 Hereford bulls, £550 x 2 Hereford bulls, 520 Hereford bull, £440 Hereford bull, £415 x 3 Hereford bulls; Crewehill Farms £735 Aberdeen Angus bull, £675 x 3 Belgian Blue bulls; W Sloan £700 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Fields £680 Simmental bull; R Parkes £650 Belgian Blue bull; H Rainey £550 Limousin bull; R Jones £510 Aberdeen Angus bull, £510 Limousin bull; Glenrea Farms £500 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £470 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; W Smith £490 Hereford bull and A Ferguson £440 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls.

Friesian bull calves sold from £70 to £360 for stronger sorts.

Heifer calves sold to £785 x 3 Limousin heifers presented by H Watters; F Tiffney £720 Charolais heifer; W Sloan £690 Limousin heifer, £660 Aberdeen Angus heifer; C Maxwell £690 Aberdeen Angus heifer; Crewehill Farm £670 x 3 Belgian Blue heifers; I & S Marshall £650 x 5 heifers, £465 Hereford heifer, £415 Hereford heifer; J Fields £600 x 2 Simmental heifers; R Jones £580 x 2 Limousin heifers; A Ferguson £565 Belgian Blue heifer, £540 Aberdeen Angus heifer; Glenrea Farms £525 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £515 x 4 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £450 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; H Watters £485 x 2 Limousin heifers and W Smith £400 Hereford heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1650 for a Shorthorn beef cow with a Shorthorn bull calf at foot presented by a Dungannon producer.

Weanlings

A good entry of weanling saw prices peak at £2310 for a 535kg Limousin male (432.00) presented by C Kerr, £1690 390kg Limousin (433.00); C McManus £2240 545kg Limousin (410.00); J Armstrong £2100 490kg Charolais (429.00); A McDaid £1700 345kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (493.00); C Finnegan £1690 425kg Shorthorn beef (398.00); D Bell £1490 305kg Limousin (488.00); D McKenzie £1460 335kg Limousin (436.00), £1410 365kg Limousin (386.00); G Hill £1440 x 2 230kg Charolais (621.00), £1370 245kg Charolais (560.00); A Boyd £1430 295kg Charolais (485.00), £1420 325kg Charolais (437.00); H Wylie £1360 x 3 320kg Herefords (425.00), £1290 295kg Belgian Blue (438.00), £990 220kg Limousin (450.00); R Lester £1250 x 3 275kg Limousins (453.00) and W Brush £1190 295kg Aberdeen Angus (403.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1840 440kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (418.00) presented by N McGuigan; R McGuigan £1790 400kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (448.00), £1680 x 2 395kg Charolais (425.00), £1480 335kg Charolais (442.00); D Bell £1580 330kg Limousin (479.00); C Kerr £1470 350kg Limousin (420.00); N Berry £1430 350kg Hereford (409.00), £1390 320kg Simmental (435.00); A Boyd £1370 335kg Limousin (409.00); A McDaid £1370 300kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (457.00) and W Brush £1190 x 3 305kg Aberdeen Angus (389.00).