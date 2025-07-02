Sharper trade for cattle at Dungannon Mart, steers selling to £2510

A sharper trade in all sections saw steers sell to £2510 for a 640kg Charolais (392.00).

While heifers peaked at £2480 for a 690kg Charolais (360.00).

Fat cows sold to £2140 for a 740kg Limousin (290.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £830 x 2 Limousin bulls and heifer calves to £860 for a Blonde d'Aquitaine.

Dungannon Mart

Weanling prices remain very strong to peak at £1760 for a 385kg Charolais male (457.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1580 for a 410kg Charolais (385.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a ceiling of £2510 for 640kg Charolais (392.00) presented by R and C McAllister, £2310 580kg Limousin (398.00); M Reid £2260 640kg Aberdeen Angus (353.00), £2230 610kg Aberdeen Angus (366.00); A Cush £2120 575kg Aberdeen Angus (369.00); J Mallon £2120 590kg Limousin (360.00) and R Black £1830 480kg Simmental (381.00), £1470 380kg Simmental (387.00), £1455 375kg Simmental (388.00), £1380 335kg Simmental (412.00).

Heifers

A sharper trade for all types of heifers saw prices peak at £2480 for a 690 kg Charolais (360.00) presented by E Gillespie, £2450 635kg Charolais (386.00); E and N Daly £2380 580kg Charolais (410.00), £1920 520kg Charolais (370.00), £1745 485kg Charolais (360.00), £1660 455kg Charolais (365.00), £1640 435kg Charolais (377.00), £1590 420kg Charolais (379.00), £1580 430kg Charolais (367.00); S O’Neill £2200 585kg Limousin (376.00), £2200 595kg Charolais (370.00), £2170 590kg Limousin (368.00); B McKeever £2100 535kg Charolais (393.00); D Hagan £1610 405kg Limousin (198.00), £1570 390kg Limousin (403.00), £1430 375kg Limousin (381.00); H McGuigan £1450 400kg Limousin (362.00), £1390 345kg Stabiliser (403.00), £1280 325kg Hereford (394.00), £980 210kg Limousin (467.00), £950 255kg Limousin (373.00) and M Meenagh £1140 310kg Belgian Blue (368.00).

Fat cows cleared to £2140 740kg Limousin (290.00) presented by D Montgomery, £1320 605kg Limousin (218.00) and H McGuigan £1730 635kg Limousin (272.00).

Dropped calves

Once again dropped calves were dearer on the week topping at £830 x 2 Limousin bulls presented by H Watters; S Johnston £800 x 2 Blonde d'Aquitaine bulls, £770 Blonde d'Aquitaine bull, £690 Blonde d'Aquitaine bull, £540 Blonde d'Aquitaine bull, £530 Blonde d'Aquitaine bull, £450 Blonde d'Aquitaine bull; Crewehill Farms £705 Belgian Blue bull, £560 Belgian Blue bull, £520 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Crawford £500 Aberdeen Angus bull, £475 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; J Millar £490 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £420 x 4 Aberdeen Angus bulls; S Givan £470 Charolais bull and P Robinson £460 Simmental bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £185 to £340 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £860 for a Blonde d'Aquitaine presented by S Johnston; Crewehill Farms £665 Belgian Blue heifer, £655 Belgian Blue heifer, £645 Belgian Blue heifer, £545 Belgian Blue heifer, £420 Aberdeen Angus heifer; P Robinson £485 Simmental heifer; S Givan £430 Charolais heifer and E McVeigh £415 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £2780 for Belgian Blue cow with a Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot presented by I Campbell, £1650 Belgian Blue cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot and W Campbell £1640 Belted Galloway cow with an Aberdeen Angus bull Calf at foot.

In-calf heifers sold to £1680 for Aberdeen Angus presented by J Glendinning.

Breeding bulls sold to £2120 for Limousin presented by D Bell.

Weanlings

Weanling prices reached a height of £1760 for 385kg Charolais male (457.00) presented by P Quinn; A and M O’Neill £1620 390kg Limousin (415.00), £1570 370kg Limousin (424.00); C Fox £1500 330kg Charolais (455.00), £1430 360kg Aberdeen Angus (397.00); N Sloan £1480 400kg Simmental (370.00), £1470 355kg Limousin (414.00); C McGarvey £1290 x 2 340kg Aberdeen Angus (378.00); S Parkes £1280 325kg Simmental (394.00), £1160 310kg Shorthorn (375.00) and G Hill £960 x 2 185kg Charolais (514.00), £860 x 2 200kg Shorthorn beef (430.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £1580 410kg Charolais (385.00) presented by R McKeever; L Blair £1380 305kg Charolais (453.00), £1365 390kg Aberdeen Angus (350.00); M Campton £1200 285kg Limousin (421.00), £885 190kg Limousin (466.00), £820 205kg Belgian Blue (400.00); M Meenagh £1100 270kg Limousin (407.00); S Parkes £1060 285kg Shorthorn (372.00) and A Linton £1030 x 2 260kg Aberdeen Angus (396.00), £850 235kg Aberdeen Angus (361.00).