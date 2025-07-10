Sharper trade for cattle at Dungannon Mart, top price of £4080

A much sharper trade for all classes of stock saw a top price paid of £4080 for a Simmental cow with a Speckle Park bull calf at foot.

Meanwhile steers sold to £2490 for a 715k Aberdeen Angus (349.00) and heifers peaked at £2090 for a 550kg Aberdeen Angus (380.00).

Fat cows topped at £2270 for a 670kg Simmental (339.00).

Dropped calves sold to £720 Belgian Blue bull.

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sold to £820 Limousin.

Weanlings sold to £2090 for a 450kg Belgian Blue male (465.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1870 for a 415kg Charolais (451.00).

Steers

A Sharper trade for steers saw prices peak at £2490 for a 715kg Aberdeen Angus (348.00) presented by J McIvor, £2480 710kg Aberdeen Angus (350.00), £2450 715kg Aberdeen Angus (343.00), £2450 720kg Aberdeen Angus (340.00), £2300 600kg Aberdeen Angus (383.00), £2270 610kg Aberdeen Angus (372.00) and M Reid £2470 690kg Aberdeen Angus (358.00), £2410 665kg Aberdeen Angus (362.00), £2150 580kg Aberdeen Angus (371.00).

Heifers

Heifers sold to a height of £2090 for a 550kg Aberdeen Angus (380.00) presented by J Glendinning, £1720 580kg Aberdeen Angus (297.00); B Nugent £1320 425kg Hereford (311.00);

Fat cows sold to £2270 for a 670kg Simmental (339.00) presented by K Fox; N Robinson £1580 670kg Friesian (236.00); a Dungannon producer £1410 650kg Friesian (217.00), £1380 640kg Friesian (216.00), £1220 550kg Friesian (222.00); A Nelson £1400 600kg Hereford (233.00) and D McCullough £1140 515kg Belted Galloway (221.00).

Dropped calves

Once again dropped calves sold briskly with male calves selling to £720 for a Belgian Blue presented by W Jeffers; R Douglas £660 Charolais bull, £400 Belgian Blue bull; C Darling £630 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls; A Doran £580 Belgian Blue bull; M Robinson £525 Limousin bull; A Kyle £525 Aberdeen Angus bull; A Dungannon producer £490 Aberdeen Angus bull, £410 Hereford bull; I McClure £485 Aberdeen Angus bull, £425 Aberdeen Angus bull, £390 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; K Loughran £430 x 2 Hereford bulls; C McCartan £410 Aberdeen Angus bull, £395 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; A McGovern £400 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls and E Boyd £380 Belgian Blue bull.

Friesian bull calves sold from £165 to £255.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £820 for a Limousin presented by D Lester, £620 Limousin heifer; A Hughes £760 Charolais heifer; C Hughes £610 Aberdeen Angus heifer; A Doran £460 Belgian Blue heifer; A Dungannon producer £460 Belgian Blue heifer, £430 x 3 Hereford heifers, £400 Belgian Blue heifer; A Kyle £425 Aberdeen Angus heifer; I McClure £390 Aberdeen Angus heifer; A McGovern £390 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers; S Lynch £390 Aberdeen Angus heifer; W Smith £385 x 3 Hereford heifers; K Loughran £380 Hereford heifer, £375 x 2 Hereford heifers, £370 x 2 Hereford heifers; C McCartan £360 Aberdeen Angus heifer and A Emerson £350 Belgian Blue heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £4080 for a Limousin Simmental cow with a Speckle Park bull calf at foot presented by D Lester; T Hughes £2500 Belgian Blue cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot, £2420 Simmental cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings

An excellent trade for all classes of weanlings to top at £2090 for a 450kg Belgian Blue male (465.00) presented by A and M O’Neill, £2070 450kg Limousin (460.00); J Armstrong £1780 440kg Charolais (405.00); P Hughes £1710 405kg Simmental (423.00), £1620 365kg Charolais (445.00), £1550 345kg Simmental (450.00), £1500 345kg Charolais (435.00), £1470 335kg Limousin (439.00); M McNally £1340 380kg Hereford (353.00), £1320 x 2 345kg Aberdeen Angus (383.00), £1215 305kg Hereford (398.00), £1150 300kg Hereford (383.00), £1060 265kg Hereford (400.00); B Anderson £1120 x 2 260kg Aberdeen Angus (431.00) and L Moore £1010 x 2 230kg Aberdeen Angus (433.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £1870 for a 485kg Charolais (387.00) presented by D Litter, £1800 460kg Charolais (391.00), £1770 445kg Charolais (398.00), £1720 455kg Charolais (378.00), £1630 400kg Charolais (408.00); N Ewing £1870 415kg Charolais (451.00), £1840 440kg Charolais (418.00), £1820 470kg Simmental (387.00), £1790 420kg Limousin (426.00), £1760 395kg Limousin (446.00), £1710 395kg Charolais (433.00), £1590 420kg Limousin (379.00), £1440 385kg Limousin (375.00); A Nelson £1760 315kg Limousin (559.00); a Dungannon producer £1650 x 2 440kg Belgian Blue (375.00); W Greer £1360 360kg Limousin (378.00), £970 260kg Aberdeen Angus (373.00) and W Campbell £1210 325kg Charolais (372.00).