Sharper trade for cattle at Saintfield Mart, bullocks selling to £1740 for 610kg
Bullocks: 130 sold to a flying trade of £1740 for a 610kg Charolais (286ppk) with lighter sorts reaching £3.36ppk - 460kg £1540 for a Charolais.
A lot of quality sorts on offer
Special entry for next Wednesday of 50 plus quality Charolais/Limousin bullocks 500kg plus.
Leading prices: Moira producer Charolais 610kg £1740, 540kg £1690, 520kg £1600, 580kg £1590, 500kg £1570, 520kg £1570, 550kg £1550, 500kg £1540, 500kg £1530, 510kg £1530, 500kg £1520, 510kg £1500, 500kg £1490, 490kg £1480, Crossgar producer Charolais 600kg £1710, 530kg £1670, 510kg £1660, 520kg £1660, 520kg £1640, 520kg £1600, 500kg £1580, 510kg £1580, 520kg £1580, 470kg £1570, 490kg £1570, 470kg £1560, 490kg £1560, 510kg £1560, 470kg £1550, 460kg £1540, 490kg £1540, 500kg £1530, 470kg £1510, 480kg £1510, 490kg £1510, 470kg £1500, 460kg £1490, 460kg £1480, 470kg £1480, 480kg £1480, 460kg £1450, Ballygowan producer AAs 630kg £1690, 590kg £1530, 500kg £1510, 460kg £1490, 550kg £1480, 530kg £1390, 500kg £1360, 500kg £1330, 470kg £1300, Kircubbin producer Charolais 500kg £1510, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 500kg £1480, Crumlin producer Charolais 460kg £1470 and Dromore producer Charolais 480kg £1470, 480kg £1450, 440kg £1300.
Fat cattle: Sold to £2220 for a 1220kg Hereford bull, £182 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Ballygown producer Hereford bull 1220kg £182 £2220, Aberdeen Angus bull 1060kg £166 £1759, Portaferry producer Aberdeen Angus cow 860kg £201 £1728, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus bull 910kg £175 £1592, Ballygowan producer Limousin bull 830kg £190 £1577, Ballygowan producer Hereford Bullocks 630kg £237 £1493, 610kg £234 £1427, Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 660kg £234 £1478, Lisburn producer Limousin cows 590kg £230 £1357, 640kg £211 £1350, 580kg £230 £1334, Ballygowan producer Friesian cows 790kg £162 £1279, 690kg £166 £1145 and Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 690kg £156 £1076, 700kg £150 £1050.
Heifers: Sold to £1600 for a 580kg Charolais (276ppk).
Dropped calves: sold to £380 for a Belgian Blue bull and £330 for a Belgian Blue heifer.