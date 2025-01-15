Sharper trade for sheep at Saintfield Mart, ewes selling to £255
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hoggets sold to £183. Ewes sold to £255.
Hoggets - Castlewellan producer 4 Charollais 28kg £183, Downpatrick producer 9 Texel 25kg £180, Killinchy producer 3 Texel 25kg £177.50, Newtownards producer 3 Suffolk 27kg £176.50, Comber producer 12 Charollais 26kg £176, Killinchy producer 35 Suffolk 27kg £175.50, Killinchy producer 24 Texel 24kg £175, Crossgar producer 2 Texel 27kg £175, Ballywalter producer 11 Texel 26kg £174, Downpatrick producer 16 Texel 27kg £174, Downpatrick producer 32 Texel 24kg £173, Bangor producer 12 Charollais 26kg £173, Killough producer 24 25kg Texel/Suffolk £173, Crossgar producer 10 Texel 26kg £171, Hillsborough producer 11 Texel 25kg £170, Downpatrick producer 12 Charollais 24kg £170, Comber producer 3 Charollais 26kg £170, Ballywalter producer 11 Texel 24kg £167.50, Millisle producer 47 Texel 25kg £167, Comber producer 9 Texel 25kg £167, Castlewellan producer 10 Horned 24kg £166, Ballywalter producer 16 Texel 24kg £164, Ardglass producer 12 Texel 23kg £160, Lisburn producer 8 Dorset 24kg £160, Ballynahinch producer 15 Texel 23kg £159, Downpatrick producer 10 Dorset 23kg £156, Castlewellan producer 5 Texel 24kg £155.50, Lisburn producer 10 Texel 23kg £155, Bangor producer 10 Charollais 22kg £152.50, Downpatrick producer 6 Charollais 21kg £150, Saintfield producer 13 Charollais 21kg £148.50, Bangor producer 21 Suffolk 20kg £146, Killinchy producer 9 Texel 20kg £145, Lisburn producer 22 Charollais 21kg £145, Lisburn producer 23 Texel 21kg £145, Comber producer 6 Texel 21kg £143.50, Killinchy producer 20 Texel 20kg £143, Crossgar producer 18 Charollais 20kg £143, Saintfield producer 10 Texel 20kg £141, Killinchy producer 16 Charollais 20kg £139, Lisburn producer 12 Texel 19kg £137.50, Ballynahinch producer 5 Charollais 19kg £136.50, Greyabbey producer 12 Texel 18kg £135, Moira producer 14 Charollais 18kg £133, Killinchy producer 26 Texel 18kg £132.50, Comber producer 12 Charollais 18kg £132, Crossgar producer 10 Texel 17kg £130, 17kg £129 and Bangor producer 14 Texel 17kg £128.
Ewes - Newtownards producer 3 Texel £255, 2 Texel £208, Downpatrick producer 3 Texel £242, Comber producer Texel £240, Greyabbey producer 4 Texel £228, 2 Texel £204, Downpatrick producer 6 Charollais £218, 5 Suffolk £208, 6 Suffolk £190, Carryduff producer 5 Suffolk £200, Texel £196, Hillsborough producer 9 Suffolk £194, Newtownards producer 15 Suffolk £191, Comber producer 5 Suffolk £190, 8 Suffolk £172, Moira producer 7 Texel £187, 5 Suffolk £176, Lisburn producer 6 Suffolk £180, Comber 2 Suffolk £173, Castlewellan producer 9 Suffolk £170, 6 Mule £148, 6 Mule £136, Lisburn producer 3 Suffolk £168 and Killinchy producer 16 Mule £135.
Wednesday’s cattle sale at Saintfield Mart saw a strong demand for a types of stock, resulting in a 100% clearance.
Fat cattle: Hillsborough producer Limousins cows 800kg £259 £2072, 790kg £253 £1998, 730kg £270 £1971, 690kg £276 £1904, 740kg £239 £1768, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 690kg £300 £2070, 680kg £300 £2040, 700kg £284 £1988, 690kg £284 £1960, 680kg £282 £1917, Ballygowan producer Charolais bull 1050kg £195 £2047, Ballykinlar producer Limousin cow 740kg £262 £1938, Ballygowan producer Belgian Blue bullock 640kg £298 £1907, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus bull 740kg £240 £1776, Downpatrick producer Charolais cow 660kg £266 £1755, Aberdeen Angus cow 730kg £214 £1562, Comber producer Her bull 780kg £224 £1747, Ballynahinch producer Her bull 810kg £214 £1733, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus cow 810kg £209 £1693, Newtownards producer Friesian cows 640kg £180 £1152, 670kg £170 £1139 and Donaghadee producer Friesian cow 620kg £180 £1116.
Bullocks: Comber producer Charolais 560kg £1780, 520kg £1690, Greyabbey producer Limousins 540kg £1700, 500kg £1640, Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1680, 480kg £1620, 500kg £1560, 480kg £1510, Killinchy producer Limousins 470kg £1550, 450kg £1510, 450kg £1490, Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1490, 440kg £1440, Kircubbin producer Charolais 400kg £1530, Bangor producer Aberdeen Angus 450kg £1500, 460kg £1490, 450kg £1480 and Crossgar producer Herefords 420kg £1390, 400kg £1330.
Heifers: Ballygowan producer Limousin 550kg £1700, Hillsborough producer Limousins 520kg £1690, 490kg £1550, 490kg £1530, Dromara producer Aberdeen Angus 590kg £1680, 540kg £1410, Saintfield producer Limousins 470kg £1550, 440kg £1540, Strangford producer Limousins 450kg £1540, 400kg £1380, Portaferry producer Charolais 450kg £1480, 470kg £1480, 450kg £1450, Kircubbin producer Charolais 380kg £1390, 370kg £1300 and Strangford producer Aberdeen Angus 420kg £1290, 430kg £1290, 440kg £1290, 400kg £1270, 430kg £1270.
Suckled calves: Lisburn producer Charolais bullocks 430kg £1670, 400kg £1500, 400kg £1470, 370kg £1420, 330kg £1300, 330kg £1280, Charolais heifers 360kg £1270, 310kg £1180, 330kg £1160, Downpatrick producer Charolais bullock 450kg £1670, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus bulls 450kg £1570, 400kg £1430, 300kg £1080, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 390kg £1500, 390kg £1480, 350kg £1340, 360kg £1320, 330kg £1260, Limousin heifers 380kg £1350, 350kg £1260, Hillsborough producer Charolais bullocks 380kg £1440, 360kg £1310, Limousin heifers 400kg £1420, 360kg £1300, 380kg £1300, 320kg £1280, 340kg £1260, Ballynahinch producer Charolais bullocks 300kg £1380, 300kg £1260, 300kg £1230 and Portaferry producer Limousin bulls 340kg £1280, 320kg £1260, Limousin heifer 280kg £1120.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.